Blue Hens baseball team looking to defend CAA Championship in 2018

The Hens seemingly came out of nowhere and shocked the CAA last season to claim the conference championship and secure a spot in the NCAA national tournament. With an impressive 34-23 record, the Hens are looking to build on last season’s phenomenal campaign as they head into the 2018 baseball season.

The Hens kicked off the 2018 season on Feb. 16 in Charleston, S.C. against Charleston Southern, where they took two of three games. Junior outfielder Kyle Baker, who missed most of 2017 due to a leg injury, went seven of 12 with three RBIs in the series, and freshman pitcher Billy Sullivan turned in five scoreless innings in Sunday’s win. He recorded nine strikeouts on his way to CAA conference Rookie of the Week honors. The team was not so lucky this past weekend in Boca Raton, Fla. as the Hens were swept in three hard fought games at Florida Atlantic University, leaving them at 2-4 on the season.

The team entered 2018 as the second-ranked team in the CAA preseason poll. As returning conference champions, they know they’ll have a target on their back heading into CAA competition.

“I’m just telling the guys to block it out and stay relaxed,” senior Captain Diaz Nardo said. “If we stick together and play our game I think we’re going to win a lot of games.”

Delaware graduated five consistent starters who all boasted batting averages over .300 last season, including veteran second baseman Nick Tierno, leadoff hitter Jeremy Ake and outfielder Jordan Glover, who led the Hens with 24 stolen bases last season. Dealing with that loss of power in the heart of their lineup is going to be a challenge for Delaware and that is not lost on Head Coach Jim Sherman, who is heading into his 18th season at The University.

“You saw the script a little bit on Sunday [at Charleston Southern], we won one and lost one heading into this Sunday and we won that Sunday rubber match with pitching and defense,” Sherman said. “We have to be better on the mound and better defensively this year because I think we’re going to play some tighter, low scoring games this year.”

Since they lost so much offensive talent, small ball is the name of the game for the Hens this year. Last year, they relied heavily on the power throughout the heart of their lineup and the use of extra base hits. This season they are going to need to focus on getting on base at all costs and advancing runners one base at a time, playing consistent defense, avoiding mistakes and relying heavily on their deep, veteran pitching staff. Last year’s Saturday starters Nick Spadafino and Kyle Hinton will be moving into a starting role, as well as experienced relief pitchers Matt Hornich and Colman Vila all return from last season and will be carrying the load for the Hens on the mound.

Despite losing some valuable seniors, the Hens will still have some key talent from last year including Baker, Nardo, outfielders Kevin Mohollen and Calvin Scott, Spadafino, Hornich and first basemen Nick Patten, who lead the team in home runs with 14 last season.

Delaware also added a talented young crop of freshman featuring former St. Mark High School starting pitcher Billy Sullivan. Sullivan was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 28th round of the 2017 MLB draft.

“[Sullivan] is just a bulldog,” Hornich said. “He goes out and competes and doesn’t really care who’s out there against him.”

Hornich and Sullivan’s confidence has been mimicked throughout the locker room this year, and the Hens fully expect to be in NCAA tournament contention once again come June.

“It’s all about getting hot at the right time,” Patten said. “But I think we’re always going to have a chance to compete and play to the level of anyone in the country.”

Sherman is hoping 2018 will prove that the Blue Hens should be recognized as a legitimate contender every year in the CAA conference title race.

“There will be no sneaking in the back door this year,” Sherman said. “We’re going to be kicking in the front door. That’s kind of been our battle cry. Teams are going to be expecting us to be good. We want to show them that last year wasn’t a fluke and that we’re legit.”

The Hens look to do just that in their home opener on March 2 at 2:30 p.m. against Delaware State at Bob Hannah Stadium.