Blue Hens fall in FCS semifinal 33-3 to South Dakota State

Courtesy of Ryan Griffith/Delaware Athletics

Delaware’s season came to an end Saturday afternoon as the South Dakota State Jackrabbits defeated the Blue Hens 33-3 in a lopsided victory.

BY

Managing Sports Editor

An unorthodox spring season for Delaware football came to an end Saturday afternoon in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) semifinals, as the South Dakota State Jackrabbits defeated the Blue Hens 33-3 in a dominating victory.

Following two playoff wins versus Sacred Heart and Jacksonville State, the Blue Hens had no answer for the Missouri Valley Football Conference Champions and No. 1 seed South Dakota State. Coach John Stiegelmeier’s Jackrabbits will head down to Frisco, Texas to face No. 3 Sam Houston State in the FCS National Championship this Sunday.

On Saturday afternoon, the bleeding began for the Blue Hens after an injury scare to junior quarterback Nolan Henderson. On a third down in the red zone, Henderson was sacked, suffered a leg injury and had to be helped off the field.

Despite kicker Ryan Coe making a field goal on the next play, that sack and Henderson’s injury completely changed the direction and momentum of the game. Henderson remained out for Delaware’s next two drives, leaving the Jackrabbits a perfect opportunity to pounce.

With 13 seconds remaining in the first quarter, South Dakota State took the lead on a touchdown catch by sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Janke from true freshman quarterback Mark Gronowski.

The next drive, Gronowski scored on a trick play that saw him catch a touchdown pass from running back Pierre Strong Jr. Less than four minutes later, Strong scored his second touchdown of the day, this time on the ground, to put the Jackrabbits up 20-3.

The Blue Hen defense, which had allowed 11.7 points per game prior to Saturday’s matchup, had no answer for the efficient Gronowski. He finished the day with 162 yards and two touchdowns on 10 of 16 passing, while the offense as a whole put up 354 total yards.

Despite Henderson’s return to the game after the first quarter injury, the Delaware offense could not put any more points on the board. The unit only managed 214 yards on the day, especially due to a relentless South Dakota State pass rush.

The Jackrabbits defense notched seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss on the day. Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Player of the Year Dejoun Lee only ran for nine yards on 11 rushing attempts, while Delaware’s leading rusher, running back Khory Spruill, garnered 16 yards.

Henderson finished the day completing 18 of 21 passes for 142 yards as he struggled to get the ball down the field with limited time in the pocket due to the opposing pass rush. Despite a day full of struggles, head coach Danny Rocco commended Henderson for his performance in the game and during the entire season.

“There’s something special about [Henderson], and [that] was seen today,” Rocco said in a post-game press conference. “He is rare when it comes to being tough, team-oriented and selfless.”

Henderson and the rest of the team will have an extra year of eligibility counted due to the NCAA granting all athletes an extra year for the COVID-19-affected 2020-2021 sports seasons. Despite a short and unorthodox season, Rocco felt the commitments his players made were as large as ever.

“We had a great season, and I’ve never seen a group of guys sacrifice more than this [team] has,” Rocco said. “We have a lot of warriors in that locker room.”

Delaware will head into the fall season off a record-breaking 2021 spring year that saw it named regular season CAA Champions. This year’s semifinal appearance was the first time the Blue Hens reached that mark in the FCS Playoffs since 2010, a year in which they lost in the FCS Championship game.

The upcoming fall season begins on the road versus CAA opponent Maine on Sept. 4. The Blue Hens will open their home slate a week later, on Sept. 11, against Saint Francis University.