Blue Hens fall to James Madison, 67-56, for second time this season



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

Junior forward Nicole Enabosi scored 26 points and added 12 rebounds in Delaware’s loss to James Madison Sunday.

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

Delaware’s offense could not get going as they scored just 13 points in the fourth period to allow James Madison University to seal the game at the free-throw line. Free throws were a problem for Delaware as they went just 11-19 from the charity stripe.

Nicole Enabosi, however, continues to shine, recording her sixth straight double-double — her 21st of the season. She is averaging 18.9 ppg and 12.5 rpg and is a candidate for CAA Player of the Year.

The Blue Hens received a nice spark from Kiersten West off the bench, who finished as the only other Blue Hen scoring in double figures with 10. Other than West and Enabosi, it was a night to forget on offense for Delaware. Abby Gonzales finished with just five points, but did have four rebounds and four assists. Bailey Kargo did not score. They average 8.5 and 8.6 ppg respectively, and desperately needed their offensive prowess on Sunday.

Part of the offensive struggles was their three-point shooting. The Hens shot just 1-8 from three point range (13%) and 40% overall from the field. Those numbers are not going to get it done against JMU, who sits at first overall in the conference standings. Delaware sits at fourth overall with a record of 10-6 in conference play and 17-10 overall with two games remaining.

A problem that Delaware needs to address is the lack of offensive output without Nicole Enabosi on the floor. When she sat the first few minutes of the fourth period, the rest of the Hens could not buy a basket. JMU realized this and took advantage to pull away in the fourth. With Makeda Nicholas out, the Hens only have two players averaging above 10 ppg in Enabosi, and Samone DeFreese.

JMU was led by sophomore forward Kelly Koshuta with 16 points, followed by sophomore guards Lexie Barrier and Kamiah Smalls, who added 14 and 13 points, respectively. Barrier hit two threes early in the first period to give the Dukes early momentum. The Dukes never trailed and were able to build a 41-31 lead shortly after the third period.

Delaware will round out their CAA schedule by hosting Drexel on Thursday and traveling to Towson on Saturday. They will play in the quarterfinals of the CAA Tournament on Thursday March 8.