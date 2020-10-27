Blue Hens football is here as CAA announces spring 2021 conference schedules

The CAA has taken another step in preparing for spring football with the release of a full slate of CAA conference matchups.



Delaware’s six game conference schedule was announced Tuesday morning.

The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) announced the six-game conference schedules for the University of Delaware and the 10 other institutions of the conference that are set to play football this spring.

Conference play will begin on Mar. 6 and end on April 17, according to statements from the CAA and the University of Delaware. The Blue Hens will begin their season on Mar. 6 at home against Maine.

“We are pleased to announce the conference schedule for the 2021 Spring football season, but understand this is just the next step in the planning process associated with playing football on each of our campuses,” CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said.

For the spring, the CAA will be broken up into North and South divisions, with the Blue Hens being one of seven teams in the North division. Delaware will play each of these opponents once, with three games at home and three games on the road.

Delaware’s North division opponents consist of Albany, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Stony Brook and Villanova.

Last season, the Blue Hens combined for a 3-2 record against five of the six teams that will be featured in the North division. Delaware has not faced Maine the last two seasons, however, when the two teams met in 2017, the Blue Hens pulled out a 31-17 victory over the Black Bears.

The southern division will consist of the four remaining teams, including Elon, James Madison, William & Mary and Richmond. Each of these teams will play each other twice, with one home game and one away game.

“Our unique divisional format was developed with the goal of enhancing safety and reducing the risks associated with travel during this difficult period of time, while still providing a fair and competitive model to determine a champion,” D’Antonio said. “Today’s announcement hopefully provides an additional level of excitement for the student-athletes and coaches who have worked hard and made numerous sacrifices over the past eight months. As always, health and safety remain at the forefront of all return-to-play decisions that we as a Conference continue to make.”

Delaware has the ability to schedule two “non-conference” games against other conference teams. These games can begin as early as Jan. 23, according to the CAA. In the statement issued by the university, the two non-conference games will be announced at a later date.

The only team in the conference that will not play this spring is Towson. The Tigers recently opted out of the spring football season citing a joint decision from Towson student-athletes, coaches, athletic officials and medical staff.

The determination for which team will move on to the FCS playoffs will be determined by conference record among the 11 teams. The team with the best conference record among both divisions by the end of conference play will automatically qualify for the playoffs.

A tie-breaker will be put in place if teams were to finish with the same conference record. Non-conference games would not have an impact on conference records or any tie-breaker used, according to the statements.

In 2019, three teams represented the CAA in the playoffs. Under the current plan, eleven teams from the respective conferences would get an automatic bid into the tournament, with another five teams having an at-large bid.

The playoffs will begin on April 24, with the championship game taking place on May 14, 15 or 16 in Frisco, Texas, according to the CAA.

The last time Delaware made it to the FCS playoffs came in 2018 as an at-large bid, before losing to James Madison in the first round 20-6. The Blue Hens have not made it to a National Championship game since 2010, where they lost to Eastern Washington. Delaware’s last football championship came in 2003.

Delaware football suffered its first losing season since 2016 last fall. In conference play, Delaware went 3-5 and finished the season with a 5-7 record.

According to the university, tickets and attendance policies will be determined and announced at a later time.

The football schedule is the third official conference schedule that has been released by the CAA. In mid-October the conference released conference schedules for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Spring 2021 Schedule

March 6– Maine at Delaware

March 13– Stony Brook at Delaware

March 20– Delaware at New Hampshire

March 27– Delaware at Rhode Island

April 3– Albany at Delaware

April 17– Delaware at Villanova