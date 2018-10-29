Blue Hens have fighting chance in CAA men’s soccer tournament



Delaware celebrates in its final regular season matchup.

With the CAA men’s soccer championship tournament starting this weekend, the Blue Hens will look to win their third championship in school history and their second championship in three years.

The team is currently fourth in the CAA with a record of 4-3-1.

The Blue Hens recently had an impressive draw against No. 21-ranked UNCW (12-3-2) to clinch a spot in the tournament.

If last year’s men’s soccer championship showed anything, it’s that no one knows what can happen in tournament play and that any team can go on a winning streak. William & Mary proved this when they were the fifth seed and then won three-straight road games to become the CAA champions.

The Blue Hens have shown major improvement throughout the year, starting off with a 1-5 record and then going on to have a 4-4-1 record in their next eight games. Now they have an overall 5-9-1 record and a 4-3-1 record in CAA play.

With that improvement and current record, the university has found itself in the CAA tournament. The Blue Hens will face the fifth seed, either defending CAA Champions William & Mary or Northeastern in the first round. William & Mary beat Delaware earlier in the season with a late game-winning goal.

If Delaware has a successful first round win, they will go on to face the No. 1 seed, James Madison University (11-4-2). The Blue Hens lost 4-0 to the Dukes earlier in the season.

On the chance that Delaware makes it to the championship round, they will face the winner of the other bracket — either UNCW, Hofstra or Drexel. Against those three teams, Delaware has a record of 1-1-1.

If everything goes right for the Blue Hens, they could win their second CAA championship in three years. Although going into the tournament as the No. 4 ranked team poses a challenge for the Blue Hens

The Blue Hens begin the CAA tournament hosting a quarterfinal game Saturday, Nov. 3 against the University of Pennsylvania.