Blue Hens hire former quarterback Ryan Carty as new head football coach

Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder

A new era of Delaware football begins with the hiring of former Blue Hen quarterback Ryan Carty as the next head football coach.

BY

Managing Sports Editor

It took just under two weeks for Delaware to complete its national search for a new head football coach. Current Sam Houston State offensive coordinator Ryan Carty was named the Blue Hens’ next coach early Friday morning.

Last Monday, the university fired head coach Danny Rocco after five seasons leading the program. Rocco sported a 31-23 record and two FCS Playoff appearances, including a semifinals berth and Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Championship last spring. However, despite being ranked No. 5 in the FCS preseason poll, the Blue Hens finished the campaign at 5-6 (3-5 CAA).

The national search to replace Rocco was led by Chrissi Rawak, director of intercollegiate athletics and recreation services. She landed one of the top coordinators in the nation and a coach with deep ties to Delaware’s football program.

Carty is a university alum that was the team’s backup quarterback from 2002-2006. In his senior season, Carty was a team captain and served as the backup to future NFL starter Joe Flacco.

“Ryan is a proud Blue Hen who is dedicated to the success of student-athletes, both on the field and in the classroom,” university President Dennis Assanis said in a press release. “He will bring exceptional creativity, energy and a championship mindset to our talented team.”

During his five years as a player, Carty played for former Blue Hen head coach K.C. Keeler. The two were a part of the 2003 national championship team. Keeler remained at the university until 2012, while Carty began his coaching career at the University of New Hampshire.

Former NFL head coach and Oregon University head coach Chip Kelly hired Carty onto the Wildcats’ offensive staff in 2007, where Kelly served as offensive coordinator and Carty started as a tight ends coach.

By 2012, Carty took over the offensive coordinator and quarterback coaching duties for New Hampshire. During Carty’s six-year tenure as offensive coordinator, the Wildcats made six consecutive playoff appearances and reached two semifinal games.

The young and rising Carty then was hired at the same position by Sam Houston State, where Keeler had moved to after his stint at Delaware. Keeler coached the Bearkats four years prior to Carty’s arrival, guiding the program to four playoff berths.

Sam Houston State failed to qualify for the playoffs in either of Carty’s first two seasons, however. But in the 2021 spring season, Keeler and Carty ran an explosive Bearkats offense that averaged 37.5 points and 440 yards per game.

That same spring, they helped the program win the national championship en route to a 10-0 season. Carty returned this fall, and with Sam Houston State in the midst of another undefeated season and a playoff run as the No. 1 overall seed, he is expected to close out the season as the Bearkats’ offensive coordinator.

Carty’s work with the offensive unit last spring earned him FootballScoop’s FCS Coordinator of the Year award. Once the Bearkats playoff run comes to an end, Carty will take over head coaching duties in Newark during a busy time of year for recruiting.

There had been speculation and ties linking Keeler to the open position, but the former Blue Hen and current Bearkat put a rest to those rumors last week.

Let’s put this to rest #BearKatNation… I have not and will not interview for the UD opening. Love my KATS! #FightNight #EatEmUpKats — KC Keeler (@CoachKCKeeler) December 3, 2021

According to The News Journal’s Kevin Tresolini, Carty will retain current offensive coordinator Jared Ambrose and defensive coordinator Manny Rojas on the staff. However, more turnover could come on the player side, as many Blue Hens have entered the transfer portal since Rocco’s firing.

Among them are quarterback Nolan Henderson and wide receiver Thyrick Pitts, two of Delaware’s most important pieces on offense and two players who stated that returning to Delaware remains one of their options moving forward.

Graduate Transfer – 2 Years of Eligibility pic.twitter.com/XSiqWHPytY — Nolan Henderson (@NolanHendersonn) December 1, 2021

Nonetheless, Carty will be tasked with improving a Delaware offense that averaged under 20 points and 300 yards per game this past season. He will become the first Blue Hens head coach with an offensive background since Keeler was hired in 2002.

“I’m so humbled and excited to be involved in ushering in a new phase of one of the elite traditions in all of college football,” Carty said. “My own student-athlete experience at the University of Delaware prepared me for this moment.”