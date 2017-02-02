Blue Hens Ink 14 Players on National Signing Day



The Delaware football squad will bring on 14 freshman next year after Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

Nolan Henderson takes a knee near midfield at Delaware Stadium. Seconds later he is lost in a sea of white and red as his Smyrna Eagles flood the field. The Eagles had just finished off a 36-14 drubbing of Middletown High School in the Division I state football championship game to claim their second consecutive title. Henderson, Delaware’s Gatorade Player of the Year, engineered a Smyrna read-option attack that on that day piled up 458 rushing yards.

After much time passes, Henderson and his teammates file off Tubby Raymond field to continue the celebrations back down Route 1. For many it is the final time that they will set foot on the field. Henderson however, will be back on that field, but next time in blue and gold.

Henderson is one of thousands of high school athletes who affirmed their commitments to universities across the country Wednesday. While a handful of the nation’s elite talents will make their choices live on national television, National Signing Day at Delaware took a more subdued tone as most recruits had previously announced their commitment to the school.

In total, Delaware announced the signing of 14 players, six more than the Blue Hens added on signing day a year ago. The 2017 class is the first signed by head coach Danny Rocco, who made swift movement through the recruiting process after being hired on Dec. 13.

Henderson, who set state records in passing yards (3,380) and passing touchdowns (36) in his junior season, solidified his commitment to Delaware two weeks ago after meeting with Coach Rocco. Henderson had previously committed to Delaware in July, ahead of his senior season.

“I am proud and honored to announce I have committed to a great program with a great future. Representing your home state while playing Division 1 College Football in front of your loved ones is just something I cannot turn down,” Henderson wrote on Twitter.

David Kroll, a 6’7’’ 320 pound offensive lineman from Reston, VA, originally committed to Richmond but was swayed by Rocco to decommit and join the Blue Hens. Kroll chose Delaware out of eight scholarship options including Stony Brook and New Hampshire from the CAA.

The Blue Hens made two more additions to the offensive line, which will be without the versatile All-CAA selection Connor Bozick in 2017. Carter Lynch (Mt. Laurel, NJ) will join high school teammates Armen Ware, Steve Robinson and Kevin Shaw as a member of the Blue Hens. As a member of St. Joseph’s Prep High School, Lynch helped post a 44-9 record in his four-year career, including a 14-0 undefeated state championship run in his senior season. Mickey Henry (Wilmington, DE) will also join the offensive line unit. Henry began his career at east coast football factory Eastern Christian Academy in Elkton, MD before finishing at St. Elizabeth High School in Wilmington, DE.

Delaware signed six players to offensive skill positions, including three wide receivers. These three receivers may have the opportunity to vie for playing time amongst a receiver group that had only three players eclipse 100 receiving yards a season ago. Gene Coleman II, a 6’0’’195 pound receiver from Montclair, NJ, will enroll at Delaware for the spring semester and take part in spring drills. Coleman racked up 1,200 receiving yards in his senior season at Bergen Catholic High School, before spending a post-collegiate year at Milford Academy in Berlin, NY.

Also joining the receiving corps are Ty Mcelhenie (Virginia Beach, FL), who gained 1,465 career receiving yards in his high school career and Thyrick Pitts (Manassas, VA), a 6’3’’ target with speed who will be the Hens’ second tallest receiver.

Two tight ends and a running back round out the skill positions. Luke Frederick (Altoona, PA) and Braden Atkinson (Glenville, PA) will provide tight end depth while Khory Spruill (Clinton, MD) will join a talented backfield. Frederick turned down offers from Penn State and Army and Atkinson previously committed to Wake Forest before joining Delaware.

After graduating just three seniors from the defense, Delaware added four defensive players in the 2017 recruiting class, headlined by defensive end Shane Hogarth. Hogarth (Downingtown, PA) accumulated 22 sacks across his final two seasons en route to a combined 20-4 record at Downingtown East High School.

Artis Hemmingway (Hillside, NJ), a 6’3’’ 260 pound lineman will also add depth along the defensive line.

CJ McAnally threw for 38 touchdown passes in his career at Episcopal Academy, but is expected to take on a role in the defensive backfield as a safety at Delaware. McAnally (West Chester, PA) is the lone addition to the defensive backs group, which graduated safeties Ryan Torzsa and Simba Gwashavanhu.

Ship Idrizi, a teammate of Gene Coleman’s at Bergen Catholic, was also added to the linebacker corp., which is perhaps the Blue Hens’ deepest position group. Delaware will return All-CAA linebacker Charles Bell, 2016 Penn State transfer Troy Reeder, Anthony Jackson, Jalen Kindle and redshirt freshman Colby Reeder.