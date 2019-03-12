Blue Hens men’s lacrosse now 6-1 following win over Binghamton



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

Delaware’s 6-1 record is its best start to a season since 2006.

Delaware took over the field and reigned triumphant over the Binghamton Bearcats in a 10-6 home victory. Delaware men’s lacrosse now has a 6-1 record.

“I am proud of our team and the way that they competed today,” Head Coach Ben Deluca told Bluehens.com. “We learned a lot about ourselves to this point in the season and we hope to build on this success as we look ahead to a tough four-game road stretch that leads into conference play.”

The first quarter of the game opened as an offensive show. The momentum was on a slider, going back and forth between the opposing teams.

The Hens opened with a goal in the first two minutes, and the Bearcats answered with a goal of their own. Tied 1-1, both teams scored two consecutive goals, until Delaware took the lead with two goals to end the quarter.

Senior attackman Joe Eisele and junior attackman Charlie Kitchen both scored two goals in the first quarter. Senior midfielder Stephen Hirschmann also scored in the first. Kitchen would end the game with two goals and an assist, and Eisele would end the game with four goals.

The pace of the game slowed in the second quarter; with longer possessions and significantly less scoring than in the first quarter, it became a defensive battle. Delaware held Binghamton to only one goal while scoring two themselves.

Before the half, Eisele got his hat trick, netting his third goal, and junior attackman Bryce Reid scored his first of two goals. Reid would end the game with two goals and one assist. Of their ten goals in the contest, five were assisted.

The battle continued into the third quarter, with the Bearcats initially gaining and maintaining the defensive advantage. After scoring two minutes into the quarter, the game would run scoreless for ten minutes as the clash progressed. Until Binghamton scored another goal, bringing the score to 7-6, threatening the Blue Hens’ lead.

Freshman midfielder Tye Kurtz scored the last goal of the quarter, solidifying the team’s two-point lead going into the final quarter. Kurtz would also have two assists.

With renewed intensity, the Bearcats tried desperately to bring down the lead, but Delaware’s defense held strong. The Blue Hens did not allow any goals in the fourth quarter, while scoring two of their own.

“I think it came down to the communication throughout the defense,” senior midfielder Alex Brunner told Bluehens.com. “We played within our game plan and it started with the close defense and the connection with the rope unit.”

Part of their defensive success was thanks to junior goalkeeper Matt Deluca who saved 13 of Binghamton’s 19 shots on goal.

Eisele would score his fourth goal and Reid scored his second to end the game with a four-point lead.

Delaware men’s lacrosse will be away for their next game, playing Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, March 16.