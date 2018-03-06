Blue Hens top Elon; overpowered by Northeastern in quarterfinals



Courtesy of WVUD Sports

Head Coach Martin Ingelsby and the Blue Hens were eliminated in the second round of the CAA tournament for the second year in a row.

.

BY

MANAGING SPORTS EDITOR

CHARLESTON, S.C. –– A night after an opening-round win over No. 10 Elon, the No. 7 seeded Delaware men’s basketball team was no match for No. 2 Northeastern in the quarterfinals of the CAA tournament Sunday night, falling 74-50 from the North Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, S.C.

Delaware (14-19) won its opening-round game of the tournament for the second consecutive season, but has yet to win more than one tournament game since the 2013-2014 season, when the Blue Hens won the CAA and advanced to the NCAA tournament for the fifth time in school history.

Led by redshirt junior forward Eric Carter, who notched a double-double, and sophomore guard Ryan Daly, who tallied a team-high 23 points, the Blue Hens bested Elon (14-18) Saturday night, 86-79, for their second win over the Phoenix in three tries this season. Delaware held All-CAA second teamer Tyler Seibring to 15 points and the Carter-Daly duo was able to outduel a talented Elon offense, led Saturday by guard Dmitri Thompson, who tallied a game-high 27 points on 10-15 shooting.

Delaware freshman guard Ryan Allen, named CAA rookie of the year on Friday –– giving the Blue Hens back-to-back rookies of the year (Daly won in 2017) for the first time since George Mason did it in 1994 and 1995 –– contributed 14 points as the Blue Hens shot 57 percent from the field.

“It helps that Dmitri Thompson, who I think is one of the better defenders in the league, was guarding Ryan [Allen], and when Ryan’s going and Eric [Carter] is going, I’m just trying to make plays for my team to help us win, and today’s a team effort and I’m really happy,” Daly said after Saturday’s win.

But Sunday against Northeastern (22-9), Allen and Carter combined for just 15 points, and despite 23 more from Daly, the Blue Hens were stifled by a Huskies defense that entered the tournament giving up 69 points per game, second best in the conference. Northeastern held Delaware to 36 percent shooting and scorched the Hens on the boards, holding the rebounding edge, 39-24.

CAA defensive player of the year Shawn Occeus shut down Allen, who made just one of 10 field goals and failed to score from behind the arc for the first time this season. Allen finishes the season with 86 three-point field goals made, tied for the most in program history for a single season.

Delaware trailed 33-28 at the half but was outscored by 19 points in the second half.

“I think their defense in the second half, really throughout the game, really bothered us,” Head Coach Martin Ingelsby said. “Felt pretty good heading in there at halftime but we couldn’t really get much going in the second half and that’s a testament to Northeastern and how hard they play and what they did against us on the defensive end.”

All-CAA first teamer Vasa Pusica controlled the tempo for the Huskies and inched close to a triple-double, collecting 15 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. Double-digit scoring games from sophomores Maxime Boursiquot and Bolden Brace helped pace Northeastern, who moves to the conference semifinals for the fifth time in six years.

Delaware’s 50 points scored Saturday night was its lowest point total of the season and the 24-point defeat was the third most lopsided loss of the season. The Blue Hens lost twice to Northeastern during the regular season, but by just 12 and three points, respectively.

With his team trailing 70-46 with 2 minutes, 29 seconds to go, Ingelsby waved the white flag, removing both Daly and Allen from the game. The two program cornerstones strolled to the bench and were met by their head coach.

“I talked to both those guys about how it’s a pleasure coaching them … those guys are really talented young guards in our league that have great chemistry together, and once we add Kevin Anderson and some other guys to the mix, we’re building for the future and those guys are gonna be a big part of it and I wanted to kind of thank them for the season, heads up and be positive,” Ingelsby said.

Anderson, the talented Blue Hens freshman point guard, saw his season end at the end of December with a knee injury. Alongside Allen and Daly –– who scored his 1000th point of his career in the loss to Northeastern, moving him to 33rd on the Delaware all-time scoring list –– this young ground of guards, assuming they stay healthy, should vault Delaware forward next season.

The trio will take full control of the Blue Hens backcourt, particularly as the mainstay at the point guard position over the last four years, senior Anthony Mosley, graduates. Mosley and fellow senior Skye Johnson each scored four points in Saturday’s loss.

“Anthony Mosley and I, I feel like we’re attached at the hip the minute I got the job because he was our only point guard out there and as you guys know our program and how we play, that position is an extension of me and I expect a lot out of the position,” Ingelsby, who started at point guard for Notre Dame from 1997-2001, said after the game. “Anthony is a fearless guy, he plays hard, he really ran our team well and I just wanted to thank those guys.”