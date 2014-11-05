Blue State: The fight for existence as a third party in Delaware

BY

In a heavily liberal state, the Green Party of Delaware is trying to work out of the inherent third party disadvantage.

In today’s fiercely competitive political landscape, Democrats and Republicans have long dominated the national conversation and controlled the direction of the country. However, growing resentment over congressional gridlock and political stagnation has caused some voters to consider alternative parties outside of the existing power structures.

In Delaware, a state normally considered heavily liberal and containing 48 percent Democratic registered voters, the competition for the secondary spot is actually much closer than conventional thought would support. According to registration totals from the state government, 24 percent of registered voters statewide identify as “Other” while about 28 percent of registered voters identify as “Republican.”

In the upper echelon of those “Other” parties is the Green Party of Delaware, which entered candidates in four out of five state races. Andrew Groff and Bernie August were both candidates for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives respectively, while Catherine Damavandi ran for Attorney General and David Chandler vied for State Treasurer.

David McCorquodale, the Green Party candidate for the State House of Representatives seat for the 21st District and the only Green candidate for state legislature, said the Green candidates in the state do their own work and campaigning without much help from the party structure, since they do not have the resources of the major parties.

McCorquodale, who is nominally the state’s Green Party chairman, said minority parties face different challenges beyond the ones faced by Democrats or Republicans, especially when it comes to name recognition and exposure. He said in particular, it hurt the party to be excluded from the debates held at the university, despite being on the ballot.

“At the forum at the University of Delaware, John Carney was speaking to an empty chair,” he said. “Our candidate, Bernie August, wasn’t allowed to be there, and neither was the libertarian candidate. It’s a little ridiculous when you have a Democrat up there talking to nobody.”

Damavandi, who spent most of her career in the attorney general’s office, said she has also faced some complications regarding her campaign, though she has been able to fight through them. What her campaign lacks in financial support and wealthy benefactors, it has made up for in volunteer contributions, she said.

She also said if more people knew about the Green Party and examined what the party stands for, they would be much more amenable to voting for them come election day.

Journalist and WDEL broadcaster Allan Loudell said Damavandi had arguably the most impressive showing of any candidate at the Attorney general debates. Loudell said though they will most likely not win any seats, he thinks the Green Party candidates will serve as one of the main recipients of voters who are angry with the current power in place.

Before election results were announced, this effect may be most evident in the Senate race, of which incumbent Chris Coons is the presumptive winner. Loudall said Green candidate Andrew Groff could be perceived as the safe alternative for progressive voters who want to send a message to Democrats but do not want to vote for Republican Kevin Wade.

“It’s difficult to see how a third party can get enough traction to become major unless one of two things happen,” Loudell said. “If someone with name recognition suddenly bolts to a third party or if a few people in the money start bankrolling it so they can compete even-steven in terms of billboards and commercials.”

Despite the media taking notice of her performance in the Attorney General debate, Damavandi said she would not want to betray her beliefs or values by taking a less difficult road. She said media figures like WDEL broadcaster Rick Jensen have said she would win if she was running as a Republican or Democrat.

“I’ve never been a Democrat or a Republican. I’ve been an unaffiliated voter my entire life,” she said. “As a matter of principle, I don’t think I could do that. But yes, it is the much easier way because you have the party machine behind you, the party income, the PAC money—there’s a lot of structural support there.”

McCorquodale also said it is hard to relay the Green Party message when working within the political system, since most news networks and voters are more familiar with the two parties. When given a platform, he said the Green Party is an entity based on four founding principles: sustainability, peace, economic justice and grassroots democracy. While he thinks these tenets may attract some voters away from the bigger parties, he said, they are at times unable to effectively spread the word to gain support.

McCorquodale also said it is important to have competition present in elections in order to keep standards as high as possible for elected officials. Though the climate for change might be there, he said, nothing will shift unless more people decide to get involved with politics.

“There are 10 candidates, all Democrats, running for state representative or senator completely unopposed,” he said. “I believe, more and more, people are getting disgusted with the status quo and want to see change. It’s not going to happen until people participate in the change. We need more people.”