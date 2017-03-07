Bluetracks: Deadweight



Sara Sajer/THE REVIEW

Songs that make it a bit easier to drag your dead weight carcass out of bed. .

BY

MUSIC CONTRIBUTOR

The transition from sleep to wakefulness can be brutal, especially if you’re not keen on winter’s eager morning light and frosty breath (the kind that makes you wish you wore socks to bed). Actually, waking up before 9 a.m. during any part of the year can be a buzzkill. It’s tough to jump into sun salutations and make it to your psychology lecture on time with minimal caffeine and in clothing other than sweatpants. Empty fridges are empty greetings. A barrage of CNN news updates sound like bad haikus and threaten to sap the poetry from the everyday. And being shaken awake by the Sisyphean task of managing your Gmail inbox can really tank initial energy levels.

I can personally attest to this as a creature of the night; I consistently struggle to haul my deadweight carcass out of bed. I love my third-floor bedroom perch because it offers nice swatches of natural light, which I’m sure helps to keep my freckles from fading away. However, in the mornings, the sunlight yells mercilessly, like my mom would with her sonic boom to wake me for school growing up. The six windows with cheap blinds grinning like broken teeth let the light in to sear my eyelids. My room is bleached like the Beatles’ “White Album” and the vibrations of my alarm clock shimmy up the corners of the blank walls to rustle and rouse me. Heaving a sigh disguised as a yawn, I’m often tempted to remain inert and sleep until I fossilize underneath my white duvet.

But the weight of the mundane sitting on my chest — and yours — won’t dissolve on its own. We have to get up and get at it sooner rather than later, facing stale bagels, school mascots and the litter in our dreams manifesting in reality.

This playlist is the kernel of energy you can conjure up, if you’d only get out of bed. It’s the goodness of steel-cut oatmeal, a postponed exam and a genuine “good morning” text. These songs will give you something to look forward to as you carry your deadweight and build momentum in the early mornings.

LCD Soundsystem: “Never As Tired As When I’m Waking Up”

Sharon Van Etten: “Every Time the Sun Come Up”

Sparklehorse: “Gold Day”

The Beatles: “Dear Prudence”

Lucius: “Dusty Trails”

Voxtrot: “The Start of Something”

Hop Along: “Sister Cities”

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young: “Carry On”

Paul Simon: “The Obvious Child”

Kanye West: “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1”