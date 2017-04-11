Bluetracks:



The greenest tracks on this side of spring.

I’ve always been a bit nonplussed about spring, an interim season beckoned or shooed by a pretentious rodent residing in Pennsylvania. I see it more as a coming or a going than a state with staying power to reside in. Spring, with all the cabin fever and sexual awakening it conjures up, is indecisive at best. When it’s 43 degrees in the morning and 75 degrees by noon, I’m forced to wear the same layered outfit most days, which always includes a rain jacket and Birkenstocks. Despite the back and forth of frost and porch margaritas, the season of the in between undeniably comes into its own for a few precious days.

These spring days thaw our bones completely and invite the green forward. The air is a poignant memory: we remember we’ve done this reincarnation thing before and the feeling of the year turning the corner is unmissable, distinct. It’s as distinct as the smell of Vicks vapor rub (which is not as effective in easing seasonal allergies as it was with winter colds). It’s as acute as the pain in your bare anklebone after it’s struck by the aluminum of your Razor scooter. It hangs heavy, just for a moment, like the swarm of dust, grass, and exhaust belched by the lawn mower after the first cut of the year.

Here are this season’s best tracks born in the rare, certainly spring moments. I guess you could call them greentracks.

Hand Habits: “Nite Life”

Pile: “Worms”

Diet Cig: “Link in Bio”

Alex G: “Proud”

Palehound: “Flowing Over”

Happyness: “Bigger Glass Less Full”

Hajk: “Magazine”

Chicano Batman: “Freedom is Free”

Kendrick Lamar: “HUMBLE.”

Gorillaz feat. Jehnny Beth (Claptone Remix): “We Got The Power”