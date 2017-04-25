Bluetracks: Sense of Place



Songs that practice the ritual of never leaving.

Some music carries the weight of ubiquity and universality. These songs, by Drake, Elton John or the Stones, become popular because they are so adaptable, translatable and nonspecific across space and time. Top 40 songs are cross-country earworms that can wriggle with ease to any place. They can be heard bumping out the window an Escalade in Miami or floating over a cup of lukewarm coffee at a roadside diner in Arkansas. They crawl into the earbuds of the janitor who sweeps the floors of Congress and echo at middle school dances on the West Coast. But because these songs are everywhere, they are nowhere specific. Despite the creativity of the artist and the roots of the song’s influences, this type of general music lives in the geography of nowhere (see The Talking Heads’ “Road to Nowhere”).

The sonic geography of nowhere stems from the physical one, of course. The more developed our American towns become, the less distinct they are. The sprawl either pummels or builds on top historic culture, blanching places of local color. Forests and farmhouses are bulldozed for the installation of expansive, cookie cutter, all-beige neighborhoods. Architectural treasure chests are replaced by replicable strip malls without any discernable features to hint at location save for the landscaping (maybe). It’s hard to tell whether we’re in Michigan or Maine when the fast food chains and pharmacies are all the same. It’s also a sad thought to think what we’ve become when we realize that our music mirrors our inhabitance.

However, this weekend as I trekked to the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee, I was reminded that inhabitance and inheritance still co-exist somewhere. An unequivocal sense of place can be found. In my case, it was rural and far afield and rooted in bluegrass.

After our initial hike on the Appalachian Trail, our group pulled up to the old Rocky Branch Elementary School in Willard, Tenn. Every Friday night the Willard residents circle the wagons to play the music they were raised on and to share a meal of chili and cornbread in what used to be the gymnasium. Orthopedic New Balances and dusty leather boots shuffle in, dragging guitars, banjos, mandolins and a homemade upright bass (a tin washtub with a single string attached to a wooden handle, which was pumped up and down while strumming in order to change the pitch). The aging community members, retirees mostly, convene to jam out hymns of longing, Johnny Cash classics, and bluegrass proclivities, but mainly to storytell.

The walls show of their performance space, bear the footprints of the community. The basketball backboards were painted over with idyllic murals and on the opposite wall next to the supper serving station is a smattering of portraits honoring the school’s graduates who served in the Second World War and Korea. The hallways host signs that warn “no alcohol, spitting, smoking, or curing” and beg for the participants to “please respect all musicians. Do not overpower the instrumentation of others.” The restroom stalls are canvases for surprisingly wholesome graffiti like “God Bless all you Bluegrass players,” “I feel so welcome here,” and “Pam loves banjo.” The various classrooms, with pre-Cold War seating and asbestos, offer different styles and moods: buoyant and playful, casual, reverent. The tunes sound like distinction and belonging as well as the enduring ritual of never leaving. Hands calloused from manual labor and fingerpicking show that the mapping and maintenance of “home” is not easy, but worth it.

Plant your feet and enjoy these songs that practice the ritual of never leaving.

