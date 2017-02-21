Bluetracks: Slugger



Heavy hitting stand-alone tracks, crushing us like lyric and sonic Louisville Sluggers.



Every once in awhile we come across heavy hitting standalone tracks, the kind that crush us in all the right ways like lyric and sonic Louisville Sluggers. These songs step away from the power ballad model defined by guitar solos and Steven Tyler’s whines of wanting and instead ask hard questions across time and genre. They’re not easy listening; every fiber of these melodies works to evoke emotion and elicit response from the audience. These are stick-to-your-ribs tracks. It seems that they either compel us to listen over and over again, as if our pulses have suddenly become synced with and dependent on the song’s backbeat, or they challenge us to make it through just one listen, feeling all the healthy hurt acutely.

Inevitably, songs of staggering, layered and nuanced beauty tackle the toughest and most relevant themes. Fiona Apple’s “Werewolf” uses cynicism that’s both grating and amusing to address the dynamic of blame and justification in everyday intimate relationships. She smolders, “But we can still support each other / all we’ve got to do is avoid each other.” This world is still as bullshit to her as it was at the 1997 VMAs. On the other hand, Nina Simone, High Priestess of Soul, neighbor to Malcolm X and prophetess of vocal, black femininity moves from the personal to the political, from the micro to the macro. She performed “Mississippi Goddam” shortly after the passing of the Civil Rights Act in 1964 and in mourning of the bombing of Birmingham’s Sixteenth Street Baptist Church. This potent protest music mobilized the “young, gifted and black” communities who came of age dying for the government to make good on its promises of equality. She’s fed up and enraged not only with the systemic oppression of her people, but also with certain nonviolent activist circles, which she felt propagated victimhood. Nina paired urgent piano playing with fighting words for color line race relations: “Oh but this whole country is full of lies / You’ll all die and die like flies / I don’t trust you anymore / You keep on saying, “Go slow!”

Sex. Politics. Now religion. A few artists have countered secular pettiness and godlessness and done much to reduce the stigma surrounding Christian rock and worship music in the sphere of popular music. Recently, Sufjan Stevens’ cerebral and pragmatic exploration of faith as sort of a St. Augustine of brooding indie has helped make religious rumination cool again. Chance the Rapper has colorfully exploded at the intersection of rap and gospel, rejoicing in the blessings of youth and raising praise with a new kind of moxie. Similarly on this playlist, Julien Baker, a young lady from a very Christian pocket of Nashville, puts forth her queer identity, vulnerability and dependence on God in reverent, acoustic gentleness. Her song “Blacktop” and its images of “saline communion” and “holy noise” compare nicely with Frank Ocean’s own concepts of a Higher Power and his place in the kingdom. “Bad Religion” from “Channel Orange” questions religion’s capacity to produce authentic conversation between God and his disciples. He feels that if something “brings me to my knees / it’s a bad religion” and that “unrequited love …is nothing but a one-man cult.” This dissonance is necessary because after all, faith and doubt can only exist together.

The last track to highlight is LCD Soundsystem’s eight-minute stinger, “All My Friends.” It’s an ode to loneliness in spaces that are inherently social, like college town limbo. It’s existential and questioning: Who are my friends? Where are my friends? Am I a fool? Am I having a good time? “If the sun comes up / if the sun comes up / if sun comes up / and I still don’t want to stagger home,” what do I do?

Listen to these slugger tracks until you’re inspired enough to move with a purpose, with or without friends in tow.

Fiona Apple: “Werewolf”

Nina Simone: “Mississippi Goddam – Live in New York/1964”

LVL UP: “Pain”

Frank Ocean: “Bad Religion”

Mitski: “I Don’t Smoke”

Arcade Fire: “Crown of Love”

Julien Baker: “Blacktop”

St. Vincent: “Strange Mercy”

Otis Redding: “Cigarettes and Coffee”

LCD Soundsystem: “All My Friends”