“Suspicious package” found in UD truck confirmed as bomb hoax

BY

SENIOR REPORTER



Minji Kong/THE REVIEW

A University Police cruiser blocks part of the roadway as State Police attempt to disarm what was believed to be a pipe bomb.



At 6:37 a.m. this morning, members of the UD facilities crew found a “suspicious package” on the back of their truck after emptying a trash receptacle.

According to Chief Patrick Ogden of the UDPD, the workers found a PVC pipe that was “wrapped with electrical tape” and had end caps on both ends. They immediately called the UDPD to report it, and the police’s initial assessment was that it could be a potential pipe bomb.

“Safety is our number-one priority and the facilities crew did exactly what we ask our general public to do — if you see something that looks out of the ordinary, say something,” Ogden said.

The first UD Alert about the pipe was sent out at 7:26 a.m., informing students and Newark residents of police activity near the Eliphalet Gilbert and Louis L. Redding Residence Halls. Foot traffic was not permitted at that time, and anyone in the area was advised to follow police instructions.

In both residence complexes, an intercom announcement asked that students avoid the windows. A tweet from the UDPD at 9:13 a.m. confirmed that students would not be evacuated from the buildings. However, students with windows facing Haines Street were asked to exit their rooms for their safety. They were also asked to take alternative routes to class when leaving either building.

The Delaware State Police eventually brought in its Explosive Ordinance Disposal (OED) team to assess and disarm the package.

“They were able to send a robot up into the trash truck and actually take an X-ray of the pipe,” Ogden said. “They were able to open it up with the robot and they were able to determine that it was not, in fact, a pipe bomb.”

At 9:26 a.m., those in the area were warned of a “loud noise” that might come from disposing of the package through another UD Alert. By 9:54 a.m., it was confirmed that the area was “safe” and the object was confirmed as a “hoax.”

Security officers remained in the area to continue their investigation and the general public was asked to avoid the scene. Canines teams trained in bomb detection also checked several dumpsters to locate the presence of any explosive devices on campus.

Ogden assured that this was “just as a precaution” and they do not believe they will find anything.

“This was not a pipe bomb — we don’t have any indication that we have any bombs on campus,” he said.