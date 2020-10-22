Breast cancer awareness month and COVID

Breast cancer awareness month may look a little different this year but there are still plenty of ways to help.

Teacher Theresa Walter is a breast cancer survivor and advocate, hoping to spread the message of awareness especially during times as uncertain as a global pandemic.

The month of October is often associated with pink ribbons, pink t-shirts and fundraising walks — it’s the month of breast cancer awareness. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, in the U.S., one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, and on average a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every two minutes. So, by the time you have finished reading this paragraph, another woman has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many fundraising walks and runs have been postponed to ensure the safety of others. However, the efforts to raise awareness and funds to support breast cancer research and individuals affected by breast cancer have not. There are many ways for individuals to get involved and help support the fight against breast cancer — even for those who do not feel safe leaving the comfort of their home. For individuals who are currently seeking treatment, it has become increasingly important to stay safe and healthy.

Theresa Walter, the English Department Chair at Richard S. Sherman Great Neck North Middle School and a current breast cancer survivor, says “some medications and treatments increase the risk posed by COVID.”

Considering this, breast cancer survivors need even more support as they may experience anxiety and fear of being exposed to COVID-19 and having their treatment process affected. Moreover, the lack of social connection during this time may make the treatment process seem more lonely and less supported during such a difficult journey.

“I think it makes a difference to patients when friends check in and ask how they’re feeling in the midst of the pandemic,” Walter says. “Our health is so precious to us and our relationships make us stronger and better.”

The American Cancer Society (ACS) will be hosting their usual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks with a more covid-friendly approach, and in many areas, drive-through experiences will be taking place. For individuals in the tri-state area, the ACS is also hosting the Tri-State 35 Mile Breast Cancer Challenge, which is a virtual community where individuals can complete their miles at their own convenience. The challenge is to run or walk 35 miles from October 1st to the 31st while simultaneously fundraising.

Individuals can also support breast cancer awareness month by “supporting while you shop.” The ACS sells greeting cards or holiday cards and provides discount codes to be used for other shopping experiences. Other breast cancer organizations, such as Bright Pink, have teamed up with larger companies such as Aerie, Vineyard Vines and Fabletics to donate a portion of purchases towards breast cancer awareness and support. The Susan G Komen organization has also partnered with large businesses, such as Bubly, to fight against breast cancer.

One of the best ways to increase breast cancer awareness, however, is through education and support. For those who feel comfortable volunteering their time or services, the ACS accepts volunteers to drive patients to and from treatment, provide one-on-one support to patients, as well as for other services. For a lot of breast cancer patients, this emotional support is necessary for them to have the strength to fight through their diagnosis. According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, women who had a strong social support system within the first year after being diagnosed with breast cancer were 38% less likely to die and 45% less likely of having a recurrence of cancer than those who had poorer social well-being.

Walter says that one of the best ways to show support during breast cancer awareness month is by talking to young women and telling their stories about how they found their tumors or how they knew something was wrong. Spreading awareness is vital when it comes to cancer, because early detection can make a difference in treatment options and recovery.

“The more young women hear our stories, the more prepared they will be when their loved ones are diagnosed,” Walter says.

During this month, take a little extra time to support breast cancer research, treatment and prevention. Wear pink to raise awareness, educate yourself and your loved ones by knowing the signs of breast cancer and performing routine self-breast exams, and share your experiences and stories about being affected by breast cancer. These little things can make a big difference in the fight against breast cancer.