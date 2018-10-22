Breast cancer awareness month: what can we do beyond wearing pink?

Creative Commons

Beyond the pink ribbon, what does breast cancer awareness look like?

BY

Senior Reporter

It’s the month of wearing pink, of pinning ribbons to your clothing and of marching with women and allies to raise breast cancer awareness.

Yes, there is support in donating and in sporting pink attire, but, to some, these ways of supporting lack the true motive of October’s cause: education.

“It’s great that a lot of attention gets put on breast cancer in general, but from my perspective, it’s all clumped together as a single disease instead of really educating people that there are multiple forms of breast cancer,” Kenneth L. Van Golen, an associate professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at the university, says.

Van Golen has dedicated countless years to studying inflammatory breast cancer, a rare form that affects women as young as 12 years old and has vastly different symptoms from the traditional form of breast cancer.

“Wearing the ribbons is not enough,” Van Golen says. “We need to go beyond that. We’re aware at this point. Let’s start educating. Because education really is what is behind saving lives. It’s really what’s behind recognizing the disease as an early disease.”

Normally, women begin getting mammograms and breast screenings around the age of 40 unless there is a family history of breast cancer which would warrant sooner attention, but as college students, there are many ways to begin self-advocating awareness and education early on.

“I start recommending self breast exams to women in their early 20s. I encourage women to be familiar with their own anatomy so that if they find something that’s different or new, they’re going to know that it’s different because they’ve been checking themselves” Carolyn Haines, a nurse practitioner at the Nurse Managed Primary Care Center, says. “In addition, young women can not smoke, try to keep their weight within a normal BMI limit, do self breast exams and see primary caregivers for a physical every year so that they can have a clinical breast exam.”

There are many resources that provide women with free healthcare and education. Organizations like Planned Parenthood Federation of America offer a variety of health services that are easily accessible and affordable.

Ruth Lytle-Barnaby, the president and CEO of the Planned Parenthood of Delaware (PPDE), believes that breast cancer awareness cannot be limited to a month of conversation, but rather is a long-lasting educational movement.

“We look at awareness not just as wearing pink or buying something to support research, but as essential healthcare, and so we need to make sure that all women understand what to look for, what to feel for and to be able to come back to us if there’s anything of concern to them,” Lytle-Barnaby says.

Planned Parenthood offers a number of services, from annual visits, to pap smears and cancer screenings, to birth control, abortion services and STD/HIV testing, to education about any lumps or bumps one might have. They also offer overall health assessments just to make sure all is healthy. According to Lytle-Barnaby, the PPDE’s Newark center will be up and running again in early December, but until then, university students are free to visit the PPDE’s Wilmington center, which will work to accommodate university students without transportation.

As for the university, Van Golen explains that it can do more.

“The university is a perfect setting for this education. You’ve got multiple organizations interested in this type of area and you have a captive audience,” Van Golen says. “I think it’s great when the sports teams wear the pink and stuff, but there can be some things associated with education, like information pamphlets on different forms of breast cancer. I think we have to start moving it up a step.”

To reduce cancer risk now, university students should maintain an active and healthy lifestyle. But to support the cause and raise awareness in ways that are more effective than simply wearing the color, the university can begin to educate, Van Golen says.

“We lose high school students to inflammatory breast cancer every year and a lot of that is because they’re not comfortable, so I think part of education is getting people comfortable with understanding what’s normal and what’s abnormal,” Van Golen says. “I know for a fact that education helps save women’s lives. Because it’s the women that understand when something isn’t right with their body.”