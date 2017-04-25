Brian Mayer: Breaking out in his final season



Delaware Athletics

A big offensive week earned catcher Brian Mayer the CAA player of the week award.

He wasn’t supposed to break out like this. Batting 9th in the lineup, no one expected starting catcher Brian Mayer to add much to the top five ranked Delaware offense. Brian took the opportunity that was given to him and made a name for himself winning CAA Player of the Week.

Mayer starred in the series against Hofstra last week, batting an outstanding 0.553 (8-15) with four home runs, two doubles, six runs score and 13 RBI helping the Hens to a 4-0 week. The home runs came as a surprise to Mayer himself, having hit only five in his career previously.

“I had a huge smile on my face, I was in disbelief that it even happened, that I hit four in two days,” Mayer said. “They say they come in bunches, and mine, if you look at my career, have definitely come in bunches.”

“Coming out of high school I was a small athlete,” Mayer said. “I was about 50 pounds lighter than I am now and I was never a power hitter, I didn’t hit any home runs in high school so it’s a totally different ball game that I’m used to playing, but it’s still the same game and it’s still fun to play.”

Mayer has been this reliable batting 9th in the lineup. Having a guy that you can rely on to make a difference as the last one up to bat is a luxury to have.

“To be the guy that closes out of the lineup, if me and [Calvin] Scott are hitting 7th and 9th, the obviously our lineup is pretty deadly, so to be the guy that to finish out the lineup and then pass it on to the beginning of the lineup is a pretty cool spot to be in,” he said.

Last season Mayer batted .229 with three home runs and 12 RBI’s. Last week alone, he had four home runs and 13 RBI’s. This level of play put his name on the map as he won CAA Player of the Week for the first time.

“It feels good to get CAA Player of the Week,” Mayer said. “As you grow older, being a fifth year senior, you’ve seen guys get it before so being able to be a part of that group to have done it is a true honor.”