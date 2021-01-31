Bubble tea vs. the world: A non-exhaustive overview of a beloved international beverage

You know it, love it and sip it – but how much do you really know about this delightful drink?



Courtesy of The Spruce Eats/THE REVIEW

Bubble tea’s universal appeal is evident in its variety of flavors and unique culinary character.

BY

Associate Mosaic Editor

One of the most profound shared human experiences is having a tapioca ball hit the back of your throat with the force of a dodgeball. The survival of this near-death experience is a bubble tea rite of passage, one that first-sippers must endure if they wish to become one with boba.

Dotting the main streets of college campuses and urban streets, bubble tea shops are frequented by many, yet few seem to know the fascinating origins of this beverage. Such a lack of knowledge becomes startling given that many companies value the current bubble tea market at billions of dollars, with substantial growth predicted in coming years.

Economics aside, the world of bubble tea is a fascinating one, from the infinite combinations of flavors and toppings to its status as a nearly-missed nation branding opportunity.

From pearl milk tea to tapioca tea, the beverage answers to many names. Side note: in researching the history of this delicacy, “boba,” another common name for bubble tea and the name of its characteristic tapioca balls, is apparently slang for “breasts” in China. As I lost most of my innocence upon learning this, and despite the drink’s various monikers, for all intents and purposes of this article, I shall refer to the beverage in question exclusively as “bubble tea.”

Bubble tea was invented in Taiwan, an island off the coast of China, in the 1980s. “Bubble tea” used to refer to a chilled blend of tea and sugar syrup vigorously shaken to produce a beverage with a foamy top. Exact origin stories surrounding the current version of bubble tea vary, most detailing a tea shop manager mixing cold tea with tapioca balls in a fit of boredom, although the true inventor and specific tea shop where this occurred is still debated. There is additionally a theory that bubble tea stems from cendol, a dessert popular throughout Southeast Asia consisting of rice flour or sago strands, sweetened coconut milk and ice. Regardless of its exact origins, bubble tea remains wildly popular both in Taiwan and abroad.

Bubble tea made its way to the United States in the 1990s, following significant immigration from Taiwan. In recent years, especially, bubble tea has surged in popularity. There exists specialty bubble tea holders, bubble tea AirPod case covers and DIY bubble tea kits, contributing to the generation of a unique subculture not so different from that of coffee shops.

As its availability expanded to dozens of countries, bubble tea was almost a missed opportunity on the part of Taiwan for nation branding, or the broad act of establishing a country’s unique national image globally, oftentimes with the goal of economic growth (the exact definition, just like the origins of bubble tea, are debated). Fortunately, in the past decade, there have been initiatives to promote bubble tea as a distinct Taiwanese delicacy, as seen with the Taipei-based Possmei International Co., Ltd.’s “Bubble Tea Academy.”

There is a specific art that goes into making bubble tea, specifically tapioca balls. The pearls are composed of tapioca starch, which is extracted from the cassava plant. Tapioca balls are boiled in syrup for hours until they reach the ideal consistency similar to that of gummy bears. There even exists a name for this optimal texture: “Q” or “QQ.”

Sorry to burst your bubble, but contrary to popular belief, the name “bubble tea” does not originate from the drink’s spherical contents. Rather, it stems from the foam that gathers on top of the drink after it’s been shaken.

There’s a bubble tea for everyone, and, like the meaning of happiness, it takes on a multitude of forms. Bubble tea can be served hot, cold or slushie style. Although bubble tea at its simplest is a combination of tea, milk and tapioca pearls, possible flavors are nearly endless, with honeydew, mango, mocha and more as options. Plenty of non-dairy-based varieties exist as well. Bubble tea can even be solely tea or fruit juice-based, and mix-in’s aren’t limited to tapioca; jelly, pudding and red beans have been known to make an appearance. Many shops also give customers the option of choosing the sweetness level of their beverage.

Despite its popularity, most varieties of bubble tea have little to no nutritional value whatsoever. Heavy in carbohydrates and high in sugar (especially if one opts for the aforementioned flavors or splurges on add-ins), bubble tea is good for the soul but bad for the arteries. A single tapioca pearl can contain anywhere from 5 to 14 calories, and one source claims that one bubble tea packs a punch of up to 50 grams of sugar and around 500 calories. In other words, indulge wisely.

Although bubble tea is a delightful indulgence, its environmental implications have recently come to light. Bubble tea is often served in plastic cups with a sheet of plastic for a lid and a characteristic wide, plastic straw. You don’t have to be an environmental science major to know that it’s not necessarily the most sustainable option.

However, there have been efforts taken to ensure the drink can be enjoyed without detriment to the environment. For example, Boba Guys, a bubble tea chain with locations in California and New York, addressed San Francisco’s strict plastic straw ban by creating a biodegradable bamboo-fiber straw. Boba Guys also sells reusable metal straws, hydro flasks and mason jars designed for bubble tea. Plenty of reusable bubble tea straws and cups are available for purchase online, signaling a greater awareness among bubble tea consumers about the environmental impact of their choice drink.

For all its nutritional and environmental controversy, bubble tea has stolen the hearts of many internationally. There are websites devoted to the bubble tea-loving community like “Talk Boba,” and dozens upon dozens of bubble tea-themed products pervade internet shopping sites. It has even spawned the creation of bubble tea face masks and pizza.

The information presented in this article is not a complete overview of bubble tea. From its debated background to its cultural significance for both Taiwan and the world at large, the bubble tea universe merits its own encyclopedia. Bubble tea is more than a drink; it’s a diplomatic tool and an environmental opportunity that has clearly stolen the heart of the international community.