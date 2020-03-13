CAA, Delaware cancel winter and spring athletics



Sam Ford/THE

REVIEW

The Delaware athletic department canceled all winter and spring athletic competitions indefinitely.

BY

Associate Sports Editor

On Friday afternoon at 1 p.m., the University of Delaware athletics department released a statement that canceled all conference and non-conference winter and spring sporting events indefinitely due to coronavirus.

Along with all sporting events, university recruitment of high school athletes is suspended indefinitely.

The athletic department came to this decision with the assistance of, “health and safety officials, as well as university and Colonial Athletic Association leaders.”

The statement coincided with a release by the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) that canceled all winter and spring sporting events and recruiting. The CAA spoke with, “the conference’s institutional administrators.”

In the statement, Athletic Director Chrissi Rawak spoke of the reasoning behind the recent decisions that have transpired.

“The health and wellbeing of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and our entire community are at the forefront of these difficult decisions that have transpired this week,” Rawak said in the statement Friday.

Along with college athletics, professional sports leagues have taken precautions to try and contain the spread of coronavirus. The NHL, NBA and MLS all suspended it’s seasons and the MLB is postponing Opening Day for at least two weeks.

There is no update on whether or not the NFL will postpone the start of free agency, which is set to begin on March 18th.

As of this Friday at noon, the United States has a total of 1,629 cases of individuals infected with coronavirus and 41 deaths.

This is a developing story, check back in at udreview.com for more updates.