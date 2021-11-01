CAA Media Days: Blue Hens picked as conference favorites, Painter selected to first team ballot

Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte

Graduate student Dylan Painter, a Preseason All-CAA First Team selection, will lead Delaware into the 2021-2022 season as the preseason conference favorite.

Thursday morning offered a promising outlook for Delaware’s men’s basketball team, where the Blue Hens were picked as the Colonial Athletic Assocations’s (CAA) preseason favorite.

Head coach Martin Ingelsby and his team earned a total of 296 points in the voting process, 50 more points than second-place Northeastern. Four additional teams — defending champion Drexel, James Madison, Hofstra and Elon — all totaled more than 200 points and received at least one first-place vote.

“We are old enough and mature enough to know [the ranking] doesn’t mean much now,” Ingelsby said during Thursday’s press conference. “It’s not going to change our mindset, how hard we need to work or our daily habits.”

Individually, four Blue Hens were recognized by the conference during media day. Graduate student and forward Dylan Painter was selected on the Preseason All-CAA First Team after landing on the First Team after his performance on the court in 2020-2021. This will be Painter’s sixth year at the college level and fourth with Delaware.

Redshirt senior guard Ryan Allen was named to the Second Team, while fellow guard and senior Kevin Anderson received an honorable mention. Incoming George Washington transfer, guard Jameer Nelson Jr., also was an honorable mention for the Blue Hens, giving them a conference-high four players with preseason honors.

“It’s been a seamless transition for [Nelson]. He came in early February and got cleared to get out and practice,” Ingelsby said of the transfer guard. “He got a chance to really understand our system, get a feel for our personnel and how we coach.”

Drexel’s senior guard, Camren Wynter, was named the conference’s Preseason Player of the Year. Wynter was an honorable mention at the end of last year, but helped lead the Dragons to an NCAA tournament berth after winning the conference title from the sixth seed.

Meanwhile, the Blue Hens incurred a first-round exit in the CAA Tournament last year, losing to the Hofstra Pride. The final eight games of their regular season were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, leaving them with just a 7-7 record prior to the Hofstra loss.

“You don’t want to end your college basketball career on a 15-game season,” Painter said. “Having the opportunity to come back has been a blessing to make it right this time around.”

A bevy of returners and additions gives the Delaware roster a different makeup heading into the 2021-2022 campaign. Nelson Jr. joins as a transfer along with forward Jyáre Davis, a transfer from Providence.

Guards Logan Curtis and Reggie Gardner return from season-ending injuries last year, with the latter ready to go for the start of the season. Both guards will serve as depth additions for a team struck by injuries and a thin roster last season.

“We do have great depth and versatility,” Ingelsby said. “We’ve been mixing and matching so far in the preseason with some lineups and combinations. I like our pieces and I like our interchangeable pieces.”

In addition to Allen and Anderson, guards Ebby Asamoah, Gianmarco Arletti and Johnny McCoy are back with the team after playing substantial roles last season in the rotation. Along with Painter, forwards Anthony Ochefu, Aleks Novakovich and Andrew Carr return.

Carr, listed at 6’9 and 210 lbs., featured as a starter in 10 games for the Blue Hens last season as a true freshman. He averaged 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 rebounds, shooting just under 45% from the field.

“Every time I see him he’s growing, his body is really starting to fill out,” Ingelsby said of the sophomore forward. “He’s a guy that’s really going to splash on the scene quickly and have a really good year for us.”

Ingelsby also noted that he believes the “defense is ahead of the offense,” something he is not used to seeing during the preseason. Last season, Delaware scored one point more than their opponents over the course of all 16 games in a balanced effort.

The team’s calendar will begin with a road matchup at Davidson on Nov. 9. Following non-conference play, Delaware’s conference schedule opens up at UNC-Wilmington on Dec 29.

Over the last five tournaments, five different schools have won the conference title — none of those including the Blue Hens. The last time Delaware took home the CAA Championship was in 2014.

“We all know it’s a hell of a basketball conference top to bottom and you have to be good every night,” Ingelsby said. “There’s no easy nights or nights off, so we look forward to those challenges.”

CAA Preseason Predictions:



Delaware: 296 (19 first-place votes)

Northeastern: 246 (7)

Drexel: 234 (5)

James Madison: 224 (3)

Hofstra: 211 (1)

Elon: 202 (1)

Charleston: 148

Towson: 93

UNCW: 64

William & Mary: 62