CAA United For Change gives James Prince opportunity to be a difference-maker off the field

Junior James Prince III’s involvement with the Colonial Athletic Association’s United For Change committee has given him the opportunity to be a voice for the Blue Hens.

Junior center James Prince III has been an integral part of the Blue Hens offensive line this season, slotting in as the starting center for a number of games this fall. After transferring from Howard University prior to the 2020-2021 football season, Prince served as one of the team’s top offensive line backups during the spring season.

Amidst an increase in playing time this fall, Prince has also completed his first year as a member of the Colonial Athletic Association’s (CAA) United For Change.

Last fall, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 presidential election and multiple social justice movements, the CAA put together a group of 14 members from all conference schools. Representatives from Delaware are Prince and women’s basketball head coach Natasha Adair.

The group’s mission, as stated on the CAA website, “is to take action against systemic racism, sexism and discrimination in the spirit of respect, acceptance and understanding; to find alignment and affect change within each CAA campus.”

“Around the fall of last year, we had some people reach out to us saying there’s a CAA committee being formed to address racial and discriminatory issues,” Prince said. “The conference wanted to create a group of coaches, players and administrators all trying to tackle these issues.”

To apply for the committee, Prince wrote an essay and submitted a presentation on why he wanted to be selected as a member. Since its creation, United For Change meets about once every month and has segmented into different subcommittees. Prince is the head of the education subcommittee, and works with Adair in it.

Adair, in addition to being involved with United For Change, is a founding member of Black Coaches United. She also has been involved in many initiatives within the university itself.

“When I transferred here last year, she was one of the first people to reach out to me,” Prince said of Adair. “She’s someone that people look up to and people respect and listen to. It’s an honor to work with someone like that every day.”

As Prince and Adair approach the mark of one year of serving on the committee, multiple changes have been made within the conference and its individual institutions.

CAA United For Change facilitated the inclusion of a pledge before every CAA broadcast that advocates for inclusivity. Delaware, specifically, has included the playing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before each event, which was led by the committee and Adair.

“Many people are very unaware of what that song is about,” Prince said. “Really it’s just a song talking about unity and praise and upholding each other as Americans. For most of our American history, the Pledge of Allegiance wasn’t about every single human being in America.”

From playing "Lift Every Voice" at home events to wearing "Change Begins With Us" on our backs, today the #BlueHens celebrate #Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/oIZV7Qy3Do — #BlueHens (@UDBlueHens) June 19, 2021

Last year during the election cycle, the NCAA vowed to give its student-athletes Election Day as a day off. On the first Tuesday in November, all student-athletes had off of practice to participate in their local elections via mail-in ballots or going back to their home state to vote in-person.

“Last year during the main election cycle, we emphasized everybody being registered to vote and being able to be engaged,” Prince said. “I think having that really high team engagement is something that we were really striving for.”

Much of Prince’s leadership off the field has been influenced by his father, Ron Prince, a former football coach at the college and professional levels. As a kid, Prince said he moved around often because of his father’s coaching changes.

“It gave me a really good experience to meet people of all different types of backgrounds, all races, religions, creeds and sexual orientations,” Prince said. “I think that really blessed me with the unique experience that many people don’t have.”

Prince noted that since his father was one of the youngest Black head coaches in college while at Kansas State from 2006-2008, it became important for his father to discuss the issues with him.

Throughout his involvement in athletics during his life, Prince credits his parents for teaching him to be “a driving force for good” and to be “a part of the solution” in his community.

Now in his second year at the university and one year into serving on the CAA United For Change committee, Prince is contributing both on the field as the team’s center and off the field as a team leader for change and inclusion.

“I’ve had conversations with teammates and other family members trying to get them to understand how impactful all these sayings and movements are,” Prince said. “Taking the opportunity to educate each other is really important.”