Caleb’s Corner: The university’s creepy, misleading marketing campaign

To conclude his presentation at this month’s Faculty Senate meeting, Dennis Assanis treated his audience to a one-minute dose of propaganda — nothing too unusual — highlighting the central importance of “IDEAS” at the University of Delaware.

The video assaults its viewers at a steady pace, marked by the aggressive eighth-note strum of an electric guitar, borrowing from the pump-up tactics of Gatorade commercials and 2006 NFL games. Ideas, the video notes, are “powerful.” They “create the future.” And, perhaps most ironically, ideas, as the video informs us, “break free.”

Xander Opiyo/THE REVIEW

Editor in Chief Caleb Owens.

I have several concerns. For one, it strikes me as odd that the university, one of hundreds across the country, is attempting to differentiate itself by pointing to its “ideas.” Yes, we have ideas. As do all higher education institutions. As do all linguistically conscious organisms.

And, according to the video’s carefully selected shots, our ideas are in no way unique. While I don’t doubt that much of the footage, whether of labs or jubilant African children, was taken by students and faculty, it certainly didn’t have to be. Generic stock material on Creative Commons, as a quick search will demonstrate, provides near replicas of the shots included in the video, as do the admissions pages of any other university.

But the university makes sure to take its ideas a step further. We don’t have any old ideas — our ideas “get BIGGER” and “become GIANT.” This occurs when the “curious connect with the possible,” an intercourse that makes our ideas get big, and a sequence of words that could just as well have ended up on a pack of sexual enhancement products.

Perhaps most confusing are the forced representations of the football team. Just as the video concludes, a terrifying image of YouDee leaps onto the screen, the viewer provided with no warning of the big blue chicken flapping violently on the football field. Earlier shots show cheerleaders cheering and the football team charging through a cloud of smoke. Curiously, these shots fail to reveal the audience or stadium, two important factors that the university has an understandable interest in leaving unseen.

And thus, after enduring this painful vacillation between football and science, the viewer gains a complete picture of the University of Delaware.

Production perplexities aside, though, how is it that a conspicuous, unapologetic piece of propaganda can make any claims about the power of ideas to “break free”? I, for one, believe that ideas have liberating power, insofar as they allow us to escape the sway of propaganda like this. But those don’t seem to be the ideas that the university is interested in. Disturbingly, this video is only part of the larger scheme.

In what seems to have been an overnight makeover (much as when bushes and flowers suddenly appear across campus on the first sunny day of March each year), the university initiated its latest marketing campaign in late August, amounting to a hideous desecration of our campus architecture.

You may have noticed several prominent examples — for instance, the large photos splattered onto our brick buildings, peering over you from behind as you do homework on the Morris patio. The murals, normally featuring students in lab gear and accompanied by all-caps, pop-out font containing messages similar to those in the video, follow you, watch you, designed to make sure that your ideas are the same as the university’s.

It’s completely nonsensical. This is all just further evidence that the university has fallen victim to its own propaganda, deluded with fantasies about our football team, our academic prestige and an unattainable vision for the future. Its obsessive desire to become a Big 10 school permeates its every piece of fabricated nonsense.

Rather than focus on its current students, many depressed, anxious, drunk, utterly uninterested in football, without adequate advisement and saddled with debt — in other words, rather than address reality — the university seems to prefer the masturbatory reverie of fiction, a glossy varnish that obscures all student plight.

Rather than focus on the good — our teaching tradition, small class sizes, honors program and humanities departments, our nice bricks — the university claws desperately toward its plagiarized “visions,” seeking to emulate schools twice our size, with classrooms twice the size, that excel in a flawed ranking system.

Universities are supposed to promote free, independent thought and the pursuit of truth. They’re supposed to equip students to see through the propaganda that invades our social and political life, particularly today. Universities are not supposed to engage in campus-wide, Big-Brother-esque efforts at numbing our critical faculties, bombarding our minds with false representations of reality. While the propaganda promotes the plural “ideas,” its real aim is the imposition of one singular, pretty, inspiring and ultimately false idea of the university.

If nothing else, it’s just creepy.