Caleb’s Corner: We need an honors college, not a graduate college

Xander Opiyo/THE REVIEW

Editor in Chief Caleb Owens.

BY

Editor in Chief

With last week’s Faculty Senate passage of the graduate college’s draft bylaws, meeting only tepid resistance when the time came to cast a vote, the still-ambiguous and still-pointless graduate college appears all but secured. I won’t spend another week rambling about what a bad idea this is — instead, I’d like to reflect on the ways in which two years of time and drama and energy might have been better spent.

Two years ago, during Assanis’ first year, conversations about the university were different. In interviews I would conduct, spanning various colleges and departments, talk of our “teaching tradition,” of our “undergraduate focus,” would invariably arise. Following the tyrannic Reign of Harker, there was a sense that, even if morale remained bleak, this core ideal may have survived.

Such talk is no more. Now, as the university sells itself to corporate money in its unrelenting effort to build fancy things as fast as possible, and as numbers — doubling graduate students, increasing undergraduate enrollment and faculty, and, above all, increasing revenue — inform decision-making more than anything substantive, any talk of “ideals” and a central message can be dismissed. If I were a faculty or staff member outside of the college of engineering, I would not be asking, “How can we continue to preserve an undergraduate-driven, instruction-focused tradition?” but rather, “How can I ensure my department doesn’t get decimated in the next decade?”

In other words, the window of hope was brief, and an identity crisis has ensued, pushing the university into terrain it’s not built for. But there was, and remains, a way for the university to try to correct things, something that would prove far more beneficial to this institution than a “graduate college.” If even half as much effort were directed toward founding an undergraduate honors college, the university’s undergraduate mission could not only survive but thrive, rebuilding a lost intellectual core that would prove both a reputational and economic boon with lasting impact.

At present, we have an Honors program, not a college. It resides on South College Ave., and is staffed by some brilliant and lovely people who do everything they can to improve the Honors experience for students. Any shortcomings in the program are not attributable to its current staff or leadership — they’re structural. As such, the current Honors program — aside from offering occasionally successful first-year colloquia and ENGL 110 courses for Honors students, as well as a first-year living experience in Redding that people tend to find dreadful and stimulating only to the more primitive urges — exists largely for the benefit of a select, overachieving couple of dozen students, those eligible for extremely competitive national scholarships and the like.

Needless to say, the current program is extremely restricted in its ability to lift and maintain the intellectual standards of the university. And the university’s demands of increasing Honors enrollment within the current setup will do nothing but dilute the quality of an average “honors student” and strain resources, the plan looking simply to dangle something before an unwitting prospective student’s eyes.

An honors college, however, housing its own curriculum, its own faculty and its own “outdated” but essential mission, could make tremendous strides in restoring the university’s intellectual mission and in attracting top-notch students.

The timing couldn’t be more ripe. Nationwide, traditional liberal arts schools are either skyrocketing in cost or preparing to close. A traditional, humanistic education — ever-important in today’s world, one subject to constant flux and uncertainty, and one in where literacy is in decline — is increasingly inaccessible. Students instead turn toward more “practical” options, both financially and educationally, such as state schools like our own, which come cheaper and with a wide variety of vocational majors (engineering, accounting and so on).

It’s not that things like reading, writing, classroom dialectic and historical perspective are any less important now — if today’s political mess reveals one thing, it’s that the need is more urgent than ever. The problem is that the schools that previously served as hubs for this tried-and-true pedagogy — the idea that cultivating a self and engaging in deep intellectual exploration might actually be an important and complementary part of adequate preparation for a career in the real world — are no longer viable in today’s economy. Many students still have an interest in pursuing a liberal arts education, but their options are dwindling, and most schools don’t offer it all.

But, for now at least, UD can. An honors college would be not only a righteous addition to the university — one that actually embodies those Latin words on our seal — but also an admissions-attractive and financially opportune one. An honors college, properly designed, could restore a pulse to this campus’s lost intellectual heart, bringing a full and fulfilling education to hundreds of students currently shuttled into the technocratic streamline of a UD degree. Students in the college would still pursue degrees in the usual colleges, but could do so alongside a curriculum in the honors college that would offer more resources, smaller classes and more interesting, intellectually focused and enriching opportunities than the current program can.

An honors college, of course, would still be an elite and exclusionary thing, and would still draw resources from others who want them. But direct benefits would reach far more students than the current program, and the intangibles — a shift toward a culture in which students challenge one another, a more lively and interesting education — would reverberate far beyond the college.

At present, this is a campus at which there are anywhere between zero and one courses offered in a given year that provide students with the opportunity to read Nietzsche and Kierkegaard. A place where names like Hegel and Confucius and Plato and St. Augustine and Jane Austen and Frederick Douglas only show up on syllabi if a student has enough prior knowledge and intention to actively seek them out. Readings by thinkers once thought essential to any young person’s personal development and education are no longer available, even at a place of so-called higher education. As many departments remain unable to demonstrate their pragmatic utility, it will only get worse.

An honors college can salvage all of this, a practical and important addition to the university that will endure the surrounding crisis of higher-ed. If we can get this graduate college through a vote, I see nothing obstructing the creation of an honors college.

In this mostly vague and brief outline, I’ve already provided more details than exist for the graduate college. If the university’s priorities are what they purport to be, it ought to take the idea of an honors college seriously.