“You can go to Poland”; Provocative remark by resident assistant leads to claims of antisemitism online



Courtesy of CNN

Jenny Antonietti frequently posts politically themed videos and comments on Facebook.

BY , MANAGING SPORTS EDITOR

AND , INVESTIGATIVE EDITOR

Beginning with a Facebook post last December, and quickly spiraling into comment-thread controversy and perceived antisemitism, a dispute involving two resident assistants and a Jewish university student has raised questions about online decorum for university employees, as well as the nature of ambiguously discriminatory behavior online.

Jenny Antonietti posted a politically charged message on Facebook last December. She did not expect that it would become a hotbed for inflammatory and explosive dialogue, nor that it would destroy a friendship with one of her closest friends.

Instead, the resident assistant, who is a senior at the university, believed she was setting the stage for an intellectual discussion on policy.

“I’m one of those annoying, lovely posters of everything that’s happening in politics and news and I do like to hear people’s opinions on things,” Antonietti, known for her political engagement online, having posted political content to Facebook over 20 times in the first seven days of December 2017, said.

On December 7, 2017, Antonietti shared a CNN video depicting the Palestinian protesters in the West Bank in the wake of President Donald J. Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, along with her own personal commentary on the matter, which expressed her displeasure at Trump’s announcement.

A university senior of Jewish descent, who wished to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of this incident, was the first to reply to the post, making it clear that she viewed Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital as a win for the Jewish people.

“She [Antonietti] has been known to be very outspoken politically, which again is not a problem and I tend to agree with what she posts most of the time,” the anonymous student said in an interview with The Review. “But when it was a very personal topic, I felt it was my obligation to step up and say something.”

According to Antonietti, she and the anonymous student have been friends for two years.

“As long as I’ve known her, she’s been very passionate about her faith and I know it’s really a very integral part to who she is so I really did want to respect that,” Antonietti said.

As the argument escalated, fellow resident assistant Branden Bateman, who works on a staff with Antonietti, joined the discussion in her defense, attempting to help those involved understand the Palestinian side of the issue by drawing an analogy to a more familiar situation.

“How do you feel about Native Americans taking back full control of the USA? Making all of us immigrants go somewhere else,” Bateman wrote. “You can go to Poland.”

Having thus far kept her composure, the anonymous student felt that Bateman’s statement crossed a line. She had mentioned earlier in the Facebook conversation that her grandparents had emigrated from Poland, and later informed The Review that she has experienced antisemitism in Poland firsthand.

Bateman had also previously called the anonymous student Islamophobic, imperialist and “borderline racist.” He also defended his earlier comment — “you can go to Poland ” — denying any offensive, antisemitic intentions.

“[She] mentioned that her family was pushed out of Poland … that’s why I picked Poland,” Bateman said. “Second off, the reason I said ‘go back to Poland ’ is because earlier in the conversation, if you read the transcript, I mentioned that it’s not fair to push people out of Israel and she said ‘Oh, they can go to other countries that are nearby’… so my whole point was I took what she said and I changed it to something that relates to her to sort of highlight some of the fallacy in what she’s saying.”

The anonymous student, claiming “severe emotional distress” from Antonietti and Bateman’s language in the comment section of the post and citing subsequent communications, contacted Donna Schwartz, the Executive Director of the university’s Kristol Center for Jewish Life, Adam Foley, associate director of Diversity & Inclusion in the Office of Equity & Inclusion (OEI), and Jim Tweedy, the director of Residence Life & Housing. She sought punishment for Antonietti and Bateman’s actions under the university non-discrimination policy and the Conditions of Appointment for resident assistants.

The non-discrimination policy at the university is based on the federal definitions of protected classes. This includes protection based on religious beliefs.

Antonietti and Bateman were never disciplined for the incident. Administration officials investigated the situation and decided the conduct did not violate any university policies.

“In speaking with Adam Cantley (Interim Dean of Students), as well as consulting with others in our office, this incident won’t specifically rise to the level of a violation of the non-discrimination policy,” Foley told the anonymous student in an email response.

Foley explained in a separate interview that OEI looks for a variety of elements when considering if a particular incident rises to the level of a violation.

“Factors which may be considered include the frequency of the unwelcome conduct; its severity; whether it is physically threatening or humiliating; and whether it unreasonably interferes with an individual’s work or academic performance,” according to the non-discrimination policy.

Foley declined to explain why this particular incident did not rise to the level of a violation, citing the privacy concerns of students, nor did he give an explanation in his emails with the anonymous student.

Tweedy was similarly steadfast that neither resident assistant violated the Conditions of Appointment.

“You should not expect that they will not be continuing as Resident Assistants,” Tweedy said in an email response to the anonymous student. “I do understand the concerns, but upon detailed reading of the correspondence, do not feel that a violation of the UD Code of Conduct, the UD Non Discrimination Policy, or the Resident Assistant Conditions of Appointment have occurred,”.

Condition 7 and Condition 16 are of relevance to this incident.

Condition 7 states that “[s]taff members should understand that they can be viewed as representatives of Residence Life & Housing and the University of Delaware at all times, yet they are not authorized to speak on behalf of the University or the Office in an official capacity. It is expected that student staff members do not use their position title when expressing views on any aspect of the University of Delaware to the media or in any written or on-line mediums.”

Condition 16 states that resident assistants should avoid using their position to promote a particular partisan viewpoint.

“The University of Delaware is an educational institution. Therefore, the expression of a variety of viewpoints is encouraged. However, Residence Life & Housing staff members should refrain from using their position to promote a particular religious doctrine or partisan political viewpoint,” Condition 16 stated.

Antonietti is listed as being employed as a resident assistant by the university on her Facebook, where the online incident took place. Tweedy disagrees that this is a concern.

“They don’t lose their voices as students, they have conditions how they use their RA power,” Tweedy said in an interview. “The RAs were not in the situation representing the department and nor were they using their position for a political viewpoint.”

Tweedy did acknowledge however that resident assistants are not specifically trained in what is appropriate to post on social media.

No separate social media policy for university students, nor for resident assistants, exists.

Foley stated that social media interactions were encompassed by already existing policies governing written and verbal statements for university students.

“Whether that written or verbal contact happened through a pen and paper or it happened through electronic means it still has the potential to fall under the non-discrimination policy,” Foley said. “Social media just like any other written contact has the potential to be incorporated into a violation of the policy.”

Schwartz, the Executive Director of the university’s Kristol Center for Jewish Life, declined to comment on the situation.

There has been an increase in scrutiny across the nation of what is appropriate to post on social media and what is not. Resident assistants at other universities have been caught in the crossfire.

In 2015, a resident assistant was placed on probation and his contract was not renewed at Saginaw Valley State University in Saginaw Valley County, Mich., according to the local newspaper The Saginaw Valley Journal. The university stated that it expects all social media posts about the resident assistant position to be positive in nature. The resident assistant in question had complained about the noise of garbage trucks and lawn mowers outside his window.

Saginaw Valley State University does not have a distinct social media for its resident assistants available online.

The United States presidential election of 2016 has also highlighted the growing importance and potential dangers when social media and politics become intertwined. Trump has created a reputation for tweeting at all hours of the day, often inciting controversy. Antonietti would rather use social media constructively.

“I don’t think that a lot of people go into Facebook conversations actually looking for a solution,” Antonietti said. “If you go into every Facebook discussion, social media discussion, wanting to prove someone wrong, then you’re probably not going to get a lot out of it.”

As social media grows in importance and impact, some university students feel that a specific policy governing social media interactions is the natural and necessary next step.

“This is a bigger issue than me being too sensitive here because the school has shown that there doesn’t seem to be a policy for social media code of conduct,” the anonymous student said. “And that needs to change in case something even worse happens.”