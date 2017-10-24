You can’t just set a person aside: Neil Hilborn and SCPAB’s second annual poetry slam



Featured poet, Niel Hilborn, performs his poems centered around the theme of mental illness.

There is nothing quite like the vibes of a poetry slam. Whether it’s tales of heartbreak, love or pain, poetry slams are a place where stories are shared and judgement is left at the door. On Thursday, Student Centers Programming Advisory Board (SCPAB) channeled all of this at their second annual Poetry Slam in the Perkins West Lounge.The slam was a two-hour event filled with passion, excitement and truth.

The event featured a number of student performers as well as the featured poet and spoken-word artist: Neil Hilborn.Hilborn has been performing slam poetry since 2009, writing about his own personal experiences in life, particularly his experience with mental illness.

Hilborn became more well-known when his poem about dealing with obsessive compulsive disorder, “OCD,” went viral on Button Poetry’s YouTube channel in 2013.As of 2017, “OCD” is the most viewed slam poem on the internet, with over 13 million hits.

“A lot of his poems are about mental illness, so I think it’s a great opportunity to give students a safe space to hear about others’ experiences and maybe even share their own,” junior Natalie Rubin says. By carefully planning months in advance and emailing tons of poets, Rubin, one of SCPAB’s programming chairs, has now successfully run two poetry slams at the university.



“Part of watching poetry is giving feedback,” Rubin says.“You’ll be sure to hear lots of ‘mhms’ and snaps throughout the night.”

As the night went on, whenever a line or word resonated with the audience, snaps and mutual “mhms,” followed, creating a clear relationship between artist and audience.

According to Hilborn, if a line worked, he knows immediately because of the audience reaction. He explains that the audience’s participation adds to the show for them as much as it does for him.

“What really draws me to spoken word is the immediacy of it,” Hilborn says.“There’s something about a human body in front of you being like ‘this is my experience, these are my feelings,’ it’s so much more difficult to ignore. You can’t just set a person aside.”

Other students took the stage to express their sentiments in front of the crowd – many for the first time. Hilborn’s set, which focused greatly on mental illness, was crested with a silver lining in which Hilborn spoke about the importance of therapy and getting help.



“For a lot of mental illnesses, the college age is when it starts to show up in a lot of people,” Hilborn says. “A lot of people are dealing with mental health issues that are becoming, like, pretty rough for the first time in their lives, and so I tailor the set a lot more into talking about getting help and what it means to live with a mental illness and things like that.”

Hilborn stayed after the event to shake the hands of the attendees and sign copies of his poetry book “Our Numbered Days.” .His new book “The Future,” will be available on April 17, 2018.

“I think that everybody in their lives should try writing a poem,” Hilborn says.“Even if you think, ‘I don’t do art, I’m not an artist,’ maybe you are. Give it a shot.”