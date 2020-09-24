Captain Blue Hen vs COVID: the nearly 40-year Main Street fixture battles a global pandemic and an industry rocked with change



Danny Zang/THE REVIEW

Captain Blue Hen has returned to some semblance of normalcy despite a disruptive year of surprises.

BY

Managing Mosaic Editor

The pandemic has left no industry untouched. But for comic books, it presented another hurdle to leap for a medium rushing to adapt to changing tastes and an evolving entertainment landscape.

Caught in the middle of such a turbulent year is Captain Blue Hen Comics, opened in 1980 and now standing as one of the biggest fronts for the comics industry in Delaware. Despite the decades of change that has assailed the comics industry — still relatively niche compared to bigger entertainment industries but frighteningly complex nonetheless — the store has managed to hold on while other comics retailers across the country struggle to keep the lights on.

Amid industry upheavals in publishing initiatives, layoffs, significant changes to distribution and rapidly evolving markets, a global pandemic is perhaps the last stick of dynamite anyone would have expected to be thrown into the mix.

For Joe Murray, owner of Captain Blue Hen since 2001, the year of the pandemic has presented a new opportunity to reap the benefits of his “optimistic pessimism” philosophy:

“I’m quite optimistic that everything’s going to go wrong at some point.”

The store was just one of the many Main Street businesses shut down in the first few weeks of Delaware’s lockdown. Bigger stores such as Wal-Mart or Target, or even those just off of Main Street, were not asked to do the same, an inequity Murray perceives as both unfair and illogical.

“They’re allowed to continue and have blessings from everybody, even though they are harder to manage and keep safe,” Murray says.

It’s still something that Murray feels concerned about, particularly as UD students return to Newark for the fall semester.

“If there ends up being some huge outbreak on university campus, even though that has nothing to do with me and I’m not a part of that, they could end up shutting Newark down and telling all Newark businesses to close up at the same time,” Murray says.

Now, the store follows a number of guidelines both state-enforced and store-enforced. Customers have the option of getting their comics shipped to them or handed off via curbside pick-up. The lifting of the lockdown allowed the store to open its doors again, albeit with a limited number of customers at a time and masks being required for entry.

“What’s crazy is, we’re only open 40% of the hours we were open before, yet I have to work six and a half days a week,” Murray says.

The response to the pandemic has forced an accelerated evolution in how the store does business.

Even before the lockdown, Captain Blue Hen had been utilizing a service called ComicHub to make the ordering and point-of-sale system easier. With it customers can place orders directly by browsing catalogs of products. These orders are then processed by the store and made to the distributor by the final order cutoff which typically arrives 3 months before the product’s on-sale date.

Because the service also offers customers the opportunity to pay directly for what they’re ordering, the store is pushing it harder than ever alongside similar contactless payment services like Square.

The necessity of services like ComicHub has prompted Murray to buy another computer entirely due to customer demand on Wednesdays, bringing the total up to four operating at any given time.

Another of Murray’s concerns during lockdown was the lack of what he calls “extended siege inventory,” or inventory that’s been sitting on the shelves for a prolonged period of time. His preference for quicker turnover made publishers’ decisions to halt the production of new comics a double-edged sword. On the one hand, new comics coming in would take more effort to sell due to the lockdown restrictions. On the other, if the lockdown persisted for longer than it took the store to sell through a decent amount of what it had on hand, they would be in trouble.

But despite all, he feels the store is in a better place than it was before the pandemic, thanks in no small part to the rapid response to the new lockdown reality and the community’s support for the store.

Even more surprisingly, most of the problems the store is facing at the moment have little to do with the virus and more to do with the decisions being made at the publisher level.

The pandemic isn’t the only shockwave that’s been sent through the industry over the past year.

A couple of months into quarantine, DC Comics announced that they would be ending their exclusive distribution deal with Diamond Comic Distributors, instead partnering with fledgling UCS Comic Distributors and Lunar Distribution.

The move was, to put it mildly, insane.

Diamond has long been held as having an effective monopoly over distribution in the North American comics industry. In 1995, Marvel Comics tried to challenge Diamond and its main rival Capital City by buying out the third largest distributor, Heroes World. Diamond responded by getting exclusive distribution rights for DC and a number of independent publishers, such as Archie Comics (yes, the publishing basis for everyone’s favorite show, “Riverdale”) and Image Comics.

Capital City quickly went bankrupt and was bought out by Diamond. When the Heroes World gambit failed by 1997, Diamond and Marvel struck a deal to resume business, effectively making Diamond the sole distributor of note in the country. The ascension to the throne garnered the interest of the Justice Department and an antitrust inquiry was underway. But by 2000, it was determined that there was no further action needed. Diamond was safe.

As Murray puts it, “the comics industry isn’t big enough to break the law.”

Although it may have been advantageous for DC to get out from under Diamond’s thumb, it’s anything but for Captain Blue Hen and other retailers. Shipping under Diamond follows a standardized per-pound rate that decreases as the number of pounds gets bigger.

“With them gone, that now means we pay more for all the rest of our comics to be shipped to us, plus we’re having to pay shipping for them,” Murray says.

Another bombshell was dropped just last month.

In the evening hours of August 10th, a staggering round of layoffs hit DC Comics as part of a broader wave impacting parent brand WarnerMedia. The layoffs primarily targeted upper-level executives and editors, including senior VPs of marketing, publishing strategy and global publishing.

Most significantly, the evening saw the exit of Bob Harras, an industry veteran who served as the editor-in-chief of rival publisher Marvel in the 1990s and later joined DC as the editor-in-chief in 2011.

The layoffs were widely seen as corporate consolidation of the many positions and departments under the Warner Brothers umbrella. For Murray, it seems that “DC has been gutted as a publishing company.”

DC’s publishing arm was quick to assuage readers, retailers and investors alike. Now, with a dwindling line of monthly comics (November alone sees 7 series cancelled or ending and half of the collected editions output October had), a heavier emphasis on digital comics and standalone graphic novel releases and a brand new general manager in the form of ex-Activision eSports executive Daniel Cherry, DC is looking radically different.

But the changes they’re making are nowhere near unexpected for the conversations taking place within the comics industry. Two of DC’s focuses in particular, digital and younger readers, have been writing on the wall for years now.

These changes are something Murray is well aware of too.

One area of noticeable change, or at least, perceived change, is the increased promotion of digital comics platforms.

“AT&T [the corporate behemoth that owns DC] just wants to charge you to download directly into your brain,” Murray says. “They don’t want any middleman.”

Murray doesn’t see digital the same way corporate does. He predicts the same general trend of digital products seen in other publishing mediums, namely books, wherein a short-term spike in digital sales is followed by a plateau, for the comics industry.

By virtue of a comic book’s nature, as a “reading medium, a visual medium and a collectible medium,” Murray sees it as inherently resistant to the digitalization trend that has affected other entertainment industries.

To that end, although he sees the merits of digital comics in making available previously unpublished comics or giving new, younger creators opportunities to get their work in front of a larger audience at minimal cost, he still expresses annoyance at the way corporate suits in charge of DC assume that the trend will pay off in the long run. But Murray isn’t necessarily worried.

After all, digital comics isn’t the only change currently occurring in the comics industry.

One of the most immediately observable differences between Captain Blue Hen and other comic shops in the state is a dedicated and well-stocked corner of the store devoted entirely to younger readers.

“That’s where we sort of need to pivot to, in that superheroes are kind of declining, and that’s the next generation,” Murray says.

The store’s top-selling graphic novels is almost always ruled by comics aimed at kids, such as Dav Pilkey’s hit series “Dog Man” or the long-running “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.”

And it works. According to Murray, while customers who come in every week and drop $30 on the latest monthly comics are a reliable source of income for the store, it’s the families that might come in once a month and spend $30 that he sees as having the most potential for growth.

Especially during the lockdown, when parents suddenly have to entertain their kids for the entirety of the day, this kind of family outreach has paid off. During that period, most of what Captain Blue Hen sold through its online store was kids’ graphic novels.

This kind of growth he’s seeing, with numerous families visiting the store every Saturday, is why Captain Blue Hen is expanding and remodeling its kids’ section.

The expansion will borrow from the way libraries organize their younger readers’ areas (Murray even interviewed a local librarian to gain more insight) and attempt to increase the store’s awareness in what kind of books kids and young adults are paying attention to.

“While we can rattle off whatever’s going on with whatever Marvel or DC character, we are not as fluent in kids’ books,” Murray says.

Murray expects the investment to pay off. He sees the future expansion as not just an interest in kids and young adults, but a greater promotion of the kinds of books all ages can enjoy.

The determination to constantly improve the way Captain Blue Hen does business is a core tenet of the store’s devotion to the idea of “think big, act small.”

By making incremental steps toward moving the needle in different ways, such as the simple act of organizing the kids’ section in a more intentional way, Murray hopes to build on positive results year after year. Other goals, from building relationships with nearby schools to further promoting its monthly book club, all aim to better Captain Blue Hen and the community around it.

More than anything, it’s about getting more people to read comics.

Upon reflection, Murray views the lockdown and it’s immediate effect on the store’s business and operations as an opportunity, a launchpad on which the store could streamline and look toward the new decade with a sense of renewed determination.

While the comics industry braves uncertain waters and Hollywood makes money from a medium it seems to regard as little more than an IP farm, Murray sees it as his responsibility to “nurture the flame of comic books,” and to make sure that even if superhero movies go the way of the western, a medium that’s delighted readers for the better part of a century is able to persist in some way.

“But I’m still gonna operate under my optimistic pessimism.”