Carney gives briefing on coronavirus, hospitalizations expected to surge the next two weeks



Kirk Smith/THE REVIEW

The number of coronavirus cases is increasing by 15-20% daily. Carney expects a surge peaking in the next 10-14 days.

BY

Senior Reporter

Delaware Gov. John Carney said he expects a spike in hospitalizations related to coronavirus, but the state is working to acquire more ventilators to serve those in need.

“The situation in Delaware is getting worse, and we expected it to,” Carney said at a press conference on Friday.

There are now more than 400 positive cases of coronavirus in the First State. At the time of writing, 12 people have died, 49 have recovered and 56 have been hospitalized due to the disease.

Carney said hospitalizations are the most important to track. The number of cases is increasing by 15-20% each day and Delaware should expect a surge which will peak in the next 10-14 days.

AJ Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, said the state is preparing as best it can.

“Nemours and Christiana Care have really taken the lead in assisting us with an alternate care site up here in Northern Delaware,” Schall said. “We’re working with Nanticoke, Beebe [Healthcare] and Bayhealth to work on a few options for the southern hospitals to make sure they have the services, staffing and individuals needed as we prepare for the surge in the hospitals.”

Schall said they are acquiring as many ventilators as possible in preparation.They have procured some on the open market, while more are on the way from Bloom Energy. The company has been refurbishing ventilators in Newark and is now looking for old ventilators in need of repair. Yesterday, 35 ventilators were finished and another 60 are expected to follow in the next few days.

Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, said that over 8,000 tests have been conducted across the state so far, and they are eagerly awaiting for more supplies to test more.

Half of coronavirus deaths in Delaware are associated with long-term care facilities, and as a result, screening for anyone who goes into a high-risk essential business, such as a healthcare facility or congregate setting, is required. Rattay said it is critically important that any individual who goes into those facilities is screened on a daily basis.

“It is our older populations and those with chronic underlying conditions for whom we are most concerned, those are our most vulnerable populations for COVID,” Rattay said. “However, when we look at our data we do see that our highest numbers are among those between the ages of 18 to 49. So although many of those individuals have a more mild or moderate illness, certainly we’re seeing spread throughout the age.”

Rattay urged families to start thinking about how they will celebrate the upcoming holidays differently, as social distancing policies will still be enforced throughout the month of April.

Carney said their objective is still to flatten the curve and protect older populations. He reiterated protocols that have been put in place over the last several weeks, including mandatory 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers and social distancing requirements for grocery and big box stores.

Carney said that he is pleased overall with Delaware’s response to coronavirus and that there are more people adhering to guidelines and following the rules than not.

