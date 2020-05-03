Carney requires Delaware residents to wear face coverings in public, state not ready to reopen



Sam Ford/THEREVIEW

Last week, Delaware Gov. John Carney added another amendment to the State of Emergency order, requiring everyone to wear face coverings in public settings.

BY

Senior Reporter

Last week, Delaware Gov. John Carney added another amendment to the State of Emergency order, requiring everyone to wear face coverings in public settings. Public settings include, but are not limited to, supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, doctor’s offices and on public transportation.

Children 12 years or younger are not required to wear face coverings and children 2 years or under must not wear them due to the risk of suffocation. The order took effect on Tuesday, April 28.

Several places such as Walmart and Wawa have signage on their doors informing customers that they will not be permitted to enter the building unless wearing a face covering.

Delaware’s order comes almost three weeks after New Jersey started requiring face coverings and a week and a half after Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Carney gave a coronavirus press briefing on Friday where he addressed the mask order as part of the state’s success.

“We’ve seen some real success in our efforts to flatten the curve,” Carney said.

The briefing was mainly to discuss the reopening of the state once a decline is noticeable.

“It hurts my heart to hear the anguish of both workers and business people about their businesses being closed down, particularly our hospitality industry and the workers that are out of jobs,” Carney said.

The number of cases reported each day must see a steady decline for 14 straight days before Phase One of reopening the economy can begin.

“We’re not there yet, but we are getting there,” Carney said.

Delaware has 4,918 confirmed coronavirus cases, 159 deaths and 1,408 recoveries as of the end of April.