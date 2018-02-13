Cause of fire remains unknown as maintenance building undergoes repairs

BY

SENIOR REPORTER



THE REVIEW

Second floor South Wing Administrative Area in Plant Operations Complex was gutted in lieu of Jan. 30 fire.

At 6:07 p.m. on the evening of Jan. 30, as the temperature dipped well below freezing, a fire erupted on the second floor of the university Plant Operations Complex located at 200 Academy St. The Aetna Hose Hook & Ladder Company arrived within minutes to find heavy smoke pouring from the building, which required additional aid from a dozen fire departments from New Castle County, Del., Cecil County, Md. and Chester County, Pa.

The complex houses the maintenance and operations shops for the university. The fire damaged furniture, equipment, diagnostic meters and battery-operated tools. According to the university’s Fire Protection Engineer and Fire Marshal Kevin McSweeney, the “second Floor South Wing Administrative Area of the complex was gutted.”

According to John H. Farrell, IV, the public information officer at Aetna Hose Hook & Ladder Company, 100 fire, EMS and support staff, 12 engine companies, five ladder companies, one heavy rescue company, four ambulances and two New Castle County medic units dealt with the fire.

“Access to the fire was made difficult because the second floor offices had no windows or door openings to the outside,” Farrell said. “Crews making their way to the fire area through interior stairs were met by blast furnace type conditions, since the heat and smoke had no openings to the outside.”

One firefighter was rushed to Christiana Hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

The conditions on site presented obstacles to the firefighters. A layer of hard slate on the roof hindered the ladder companies cutting holes in an attempt to create ventilation for the smoke. Freezing temperatures quickly turned water from the fire hoses to ice on the pathways surrounding the complex, but university Ground Services were able to apply de-icing materials.

The fire, which never spread to other buildings, was under control at approximately 8:00 p.m and extinguished by 9:30 p.m. The State Fire Marshal, university’s Fire Marshals, and the City of Newark are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

“The cause is currently undetermined,” McSweeney said. “Additional testing of building systems is pending, and may be able to provide a defined cause.”

No campus activities or utilities were disrupted during the fire. While the Plant Operations Complex is currently closed, certain sections are expected to be back in service soon. All personnel have been temporarily reassigned to other facilities as repairs continue.

“It is hoped that sections of the building will be reopened soon,” Krista Murray, Assistant Director and Biosafety Officer for the university’s Environmental Health and Safety Office, said. “But other sections may take longer to clean and repair.”