Center for Disability Studies invites speakers to discuss early autism evaluations

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, the university’s Center for Disabilities Studies (CDS) hosted an event at which speakers from the Child Development Watch (CDW) came to speak about their groundbreaking strategies for treating children from ages 0 to 3 who show signs of or have been diagnosed with autism.

The event was part of the “Lunchtime Learning” series at CDS, which consists of one or more speakers coming into the center around noon to give information and insight on how parents can successfully navigate the challenges that come along with raising a child with special needs.

One of the topics addressed during the event was how the southern division of CDW utilized funds from the Building Bridges Grant, a program spearheaded by CDS and Autism Delaware to build a more coordinated and supportive system of care for families with children with autism.

“We and [the CDW] were project partners on a federal grant that we received about three years ago,” Brian Freedman, associate director at the Center for Disabilities Studies, said. “Our goal was to examine the process for early childhood autism evaluations as well as other aspects of the lives of children at risk for autism in Delaware.”

Due to a few of the scheduled speakers being unable to attend, there were a few last minute changes in the panel lineup. Brittany Powers, program director for Building Bridges, and Katie Burris, a family service coordinator at CDW, were joined by the two late additions of Stephanie Kaznica, a parent of two children with autism and a project coordinator at CDS, and Dr. Ally Davis, a psychologist at Nemours Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children.

Powers acted as the moderator for the discussion and began with a presentation about the new benefits CDW South is able to offer due to the Building Bridges Grant. Some of these benefits include shorter wait times for an appointment and in-house diagnoses from clinical psychologists. This quick and coordinated process makes it easier for parents to receive a diagnosis for their child and qualify for the healthcare they need.

“From Sept. of 2017 through Aug. of 2019, there were a total of 131 autism assessments completed at CDW South,” Powers said. “Of those, 107, so almost 82% of the children who had diagnostic assessments done, did receive a diagnosis of autism. This goes to show there was truly a need in the community.”

After Powers finished her presentation, the discussion was opened up to the panel featuring Burris, Kaznica and Davis. Each speaker discussed how critical it is for children with autism to receive an early diagnosis and how it may be beneficial to train more pediatricians in how to identify signs of autism early on.

“We know you need early diagnosis to get those interventions while children are still in those early developmental periods,” Davis said. “Being able to learn social communication while they’re still young versus not getting that opportunity until they’re a lot older is going to make a huge difference in long term ability to communicate and engage in things.”

Late in the event, the panel took questions from the crowd, though there was only enough time to answer two of them. Powers stepped in on behalf of the panel for the last question to address how CDW was planning to expand their services as to give people in northern Delaware the same resources as those in southern Delaware.

“We have actually, since the statewide contract that was put in place by DPH, made sure that we were sustaining the autism assessments not just at CDW South,” said Powers. “They are also starting to happen at CDW North.”

Both the CDW and CDS believe that the innovations that have come to fruition as a result of the Building Bridges Grant have marked a new standard for autism treatment that can provide families of children with autism with quicker diagnoses and better resources.

“I think the takeaway message from this particular event is that there were several stakeholders across the community in Delaware that came together and recognized that we had a challenge in our state in terms of creating efficient and effective services for kids at risk for autism,” Freedman said. “I think what the panel spoke to today was their effectiveness in how to come together to create some innovative solutions for that.”