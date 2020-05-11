Center for Political Communication launches Voices of UD



​Sam Ford/THE REVIEW

The Center for Political Communication (CPC) is asking members of the university community for video and audio submissions about the new “normal” brought on by coronavirus. The project is called “Voices of UD.”

Any member can make a submission, including students, alumni, university employees and faculty. In their messages, participants are asked to consider questions about how life has changed, what they have learned about themselves during social isolation, the impact of the new normal on society and relationships and how social media is aiding this change.

Several professors and students have already made submissions that can be viewed on the CPC website, but submissions are being accepted indefinitely. Highlights are also posted on their Twitter (@udcpc) and Facebook (facebook.com/UDEpicenter/) page.

Lydia Timmins, a communication professor, submitted a video titled “How am I?” where she expressed gratitude for her family’s safety and frustrations over switching to online classes. Jake Savage, a senior medical diagnostics major, submitted an audio message talking about his struggle to find a new daily routine and offered tips to staying organized and “conquering the day.”

For more information on how to make a submission, visit https://www.cpc.udel.edu/engage/voices-of-ud.