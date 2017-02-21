Chewing on chicken bones: The psychic and I



Ryan didn’t have to be psychic to know that $45 was a hefty price to have his future told, or to know how unique and disquieting the experience would be.



We only went to church a couple times growing up. I have vague memories of my brother and I cutting crosses out of brown sandpaper in the basement of the high school where services were held, listening to some try-hard youth leader say something about floods. My mother’s upbringing was loosely Catholic (white) and my father’s was strictly Protestant (white bread). Combined, the two of them created a religiously apathetic and confused family.

After the divorce, my mother attached herself to her own interpretation of spirituality. Little

Buddhas started to pop up around the home, ganesh figurines on our mantel. She found “enlightenment” in hour-long meditations every morning and five-day silent retreats.

My father chose a separate route. When asked about his faith he’ll just mumble “bitter.”

My parent’s spiritual division, like the apathy absorbed growing up, left me spiritually undefined and confused. Fortunately, because of this, I’m willing to try just about anything. And that includes an overwhelming curiosity toward a neon purple sign that reads “psychic” hanging in the window of a home that could moonlight on the weekend as a haunted house.

The home is about a mile off campus and every time I pass it my imagination runs wild. I see mystics wading through fogs of patchouli, crystal ball in hand, damning you to a lifetime of bad luck and irritable bowels. Who would be so asinine as to spend their money on something like this?

“I would,” my mother tells me over the phone. “It’s enlightening.”

My mother is a therapist. Arguably, a good therapist. I can’t fathom the idea of her being responsible for someone’s mental health while simultaneously drawing tarot cards and having her palms read.

“You should try it, what do you have to lose?”

Before I can answer with the obvious (my dignity) she’s Googled reviews of the psychic. According to her website, her name was Amanda and I’ll admit to being a little disappointed at this. I was hoping for an “Esmeralda” or a “Florence.” You know, something authentically psychic. Apparently she’s “one of the good ones,” or so says my mother.

One of the good ones. As if they could be judged, critiqued or reviewed. Despite my own chronic anxiety, I always thought one of the better parts of life was not knowing what would come around the bend.

Admittedly, I’ve been more curious than normal. I graduate from college this spring and beyond May my calendar is wide open. Pathetically open. And because of this I tunnel my vision, take everything on one hour at a time, praying to any and all spiritual entities willing to listen. And now I could pay to have someone hear me.

Walks-ins are welcomed and there are a variety of readings available, costing anything between $35 and $125.

With only a cup of coffee to heighten my sense of awareness, I pulled into Amanda’s driveway around eleven in the morning. The purple neon beckoned me, reminding me that I was about to both have an experience and feel sleezy while doing it.

I pulled open the screen door and entered the room, overcome with the sensation of accidently walking into someone’s home. A man, mid-20s, was sitting cross-legged playing Xbox; in the corner, a baby in a crib. The only difference was that on one side of the room there was a glass table covered in crystals and gem rocks, a tall stack of business cards, and a pile of what I would later discover to be tarot cards.

Not looking away from his game, the man told me I could have a seat by the table. Then he pulled a curtain, separating the office from the living room. The taste of regret filled my mouth. It was sour.

Amanda emerged, splitting the curtain. Wearing a white sweater, she looked to be in her mid 30s, short and thin with long black hair. Much like her name, Amanda failed to live up to my pre-existing generalization of what a psychic should and should not look like.

She introduced herself, but we didn’t shake hands. She spoke quickly, as if every word was regurgitated and forced. She went through the options. I could either:

Have my palm read

Get my chakra examined

Do a tarot card reading

The tarot card reading came with an “energy examination” thrown in.

“It’s the most thorough,” she said through pursed lips.

Online, the experience cost $65, but for me, it would only cost $45. How kind.

I went with the card reading and was immediately asked to grab the deck of cards, shuffle them and make a wish.

“Out loud?” I asked.

And as if she were disappointed in me, she said, “No, to yourself, honey.”

I said my wish (“I wish for a job…I wish for a job…”) and handed the deck back to her. Then she spread the cards across the table, four rows of seven, each containing certain characters that looked more fitting on a Dungeons and Dragons board than next to crystals.

I had never truly grasped the phrase “to be talked at” until now. Amanda began to tear through my past, present and future, connecting my family, friends and relationships. All while never again mentioning the cards before her.

For the next 30 minutes she tells me I’m independent, nervous, stressed, happy, fulfilled, loved, lonely, full of both negative and positive energy.

It was a web of contradictions and what felt like random guesses. She told me that she could tell I wanted to move to New York (bing) and that I hesitate to share even the most intimate details (whiff). That I wanted to make a name for myself (ching) despite feeling constrained and responsible for my family (ha).

Halfway through the reading, the kid previously seen in the crib came crawling through the curtain. Amanda apologized but neglected to actually do anything about the child shaking its rattle.

Admittedly, it was refreshing to hear about the existence of life outside of college. With my current internship and job hunt, every day seems like a steep climb up a mountain, only to roll down headfirst. Maybe acknowledging the health of my future wife and two kids (one boy and one girl, both healthy) was a bit of a leap, but reminding myself that life continues after college, whether you get that job or not, was helpful.

Still, Amanda was reaching. Despite her consistent 300-words-a-minute dialogue, Amanda gained confidence as the reading went on. “You seem”s turned definite. She told me I was detached from my spiritual root — and after this encounter, she was correct.

And the end of the reading I thanked Amanda and when I went to reach for my wallet she held out her hand and touched my shoulder and said, “Today, only $40, not $45.”

She read my mind.