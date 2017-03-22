Childhood games come to life in the Little Bob



SCPAB and Opt 4 recreate beloved childhood games in the Little Bob.

Scooters swerved through a coned pathway as partnered competitors dodged obstacles and opponents. Every Nintendo-addicts’ fantasies became a reality with Real Life Mario Kart. The only thing missing was Mario himself.

On Thursday night in the Little Bob, SCPAB partnered with Opt 4, an RSO that aims to provide alcohol-free experiences for students, to bring childhood games to life. With full-sized human variations of Mario Kart and Hungry Hungry Hippo, the two organizations provided students with a safe alternative to other events taking place as St. Patrick’s Day commenced.

“Our mission statement is basically to provide alternative events for students who may feel pressured into drinking on high-risk nights,” senior Bryan Taylor, the president of Opt 4, says.

He says that Opt 4 was hoping to hold an event that night before St. Paddy’s Day weekend began to show students that there are other activities available to partake in that do not involve drinking. The organization reached out to SCPAB and asked if they would be willing to co-direct the event. After SCPAB agreed, Opt 4 brought their own version of Hungry Hungry Hippo to the Little Bob.

Similar to the tabletop game, the object of Hungry Hungry Hippo was to collect as many balls as possible. In this real-life version, students lay stomach-down on a flat scooter, and their partners would push them out into a pile of balls. The students on the scooter would then reach out with a basket, and try to gather as many balls as they could in one swoop.

Taylor says that he hopes the students participating realize that “every corner of campus probably has something to do that’s out of the box out or out of the ordinary.”

On the other side of the main gym, SCPAB hosted a Real Life Mario Kart game.

Students paired up and one sat down on a scooter. The other partner would push him or her through a maze of cones, and complete various activities, such as shooting a basketball into a hoop, before reaching the finish line.

Freshman Steven Medina, the event programmer of Real Life Mario Kart, says that his intentions for putting this game on were “more so for entertainment.”

He says that as most students are in the middle of studying for midterms, this event serves as a nice break to help them get out of the library.

“I’m really happy that something like this is going on especially during a high risk weekend,” junior Andrew Garda, the treasurer of Opt 4 says. “A lot of students do want to participate in risky activities, but for the ones who don’t or… may want to do risky activities but not to the highest level, this is a great option for them.”