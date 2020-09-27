Chinese international students way of life during the coronavirus



According to the Institute of International Education, in 2019, there were over one million international students and scholars in the United States. At the university, there are approximately 2,241 international students, scholars and their families from over 100 countries, according to data from the Office for International Students and Scholars.

At the university, Chinese international students make up more than 64% of the total international student population and have had to adjust their lifestyles in order to adjust their living and studying environments during the pandemic.

On March 17, the university switched to an online only format. Students were sent back to their homes with their families or were forced to find other accommodations. However, most international students come to America on their own, and how they balance their living and health conditions can become crucial to their survival.

Before the coronavirus went viral in North America, China was the first country hit by the pandemic. According to The Worldometers real time statistics, 85,146 cases were confirmed in China at the beginning of January. Chinese international students who went back to China during the winter holiday had already experienced this epidemic, and most of them came back to the U.S. carrying protective gear such as masks and gloves.

“Before I came to the United States this spring, the COVID-19 pandemic had already been a big issue in my country, and it grabbed everyone’s attention,” Yiming Wang, a sophomore student from China said. “To keep my personal safety, I took some masks with me, which were convenient to replace on the trail [the journey to the U.S.]. Despite of [sic] a few days before the full blown outbreak of the pandemic within the United States, I still had a few left.”

Being alone in a different country is hard, especially during an outbreak. Fear, anxiety, boredom and loss filled Chinese international students’ minds. Unlike local students returning to their respective homes, Chinese international students tend to live closer to each other, typically in the same house or in a nearby neighborhood. Their friend groups tend to be interconnected as well — because of this, if one person gets affected by coronavirus, it is likely that their friend group may be impacted as well.

“I feel helpless, because that was my first time that went [sic] through this situation,” Chen Si, a junior from China, said. “I felt bored, and I was worried about [if] I will get infected.”

To kill time, Chen said she spends a lot of time baking and cooking. She learned these new skills from YouTube and went to the food store once per week for materials. Similar to Chen, Wang chose to maintain his mental and physical health by playing tennis.

“All of our parents mailed a bunch of masks from China,” Wang said. “Almost at the same time, health packages, including enough epidemic prevention supplies, had arrived from our motherland.”

According to The Minnesota Daily, in March, the Chinese government began sending health packages to Chinese international students who signed up via the Chinese embassy.

As coronavirus continues to spread in the U.S., some Chinese international students prefer to return to China, where the outbreak appears to be largely under control. However, because the country has implemented sharp declines in international flights to prevent imported cases, the chances for students returning home are limited.

On July 14, the Trump administration annulled the regulation that would strip international students of their visas if they did not attend at least one in-person class in the fall. The policy, which would have deported international students, sparked strong reactions in the international student community.

“I had considered whether returning to school this time was a wise choice,” Wang said. “I did regret it. There was a period of time that I really missed my family. However, it is my first duty to complete my education as soon as possible, no time to waste.”

Chen, instead, decided to return home after the university announced remote learning plans.

“I decided to leave the States because my parents were worried about me. They hope that I can go back to China as soon as possible,” Chen said.

While living in another country during an outbreak, how Chinese international students — and more broadly, international students — react to this pandemic is crucial to both their individual development and their personal safety.