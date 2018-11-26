Chinese Students and Scholars Association president talks transition to American university, international student culture



Kirk Smith /THE REVIEW

The Confucius institute, which the university established in partnership with China’s Xiamen University, promotes Chinese language and culture, facilitates educational opportunities and organizes exchange programs.

BY Senior Reporter

With a population of 2.67 million, pollution is thick in Zhenjiang, China so the air quality and clearer skies were the first things Yihang Jiang noticed when he arrived in the United States.

“I have never seen that clear blue sky in China,” said Jiang, the president of the Chinese Students and Scholars Association at University of Delaware (CSSAUD). “I [could] see the sunshine hidden behind the smog.”

Jiang, a class of 2018 graduate and master’s student who studies statistics, is one of more than 2,000 Chinese students on campus, who account for 64 percent of the international student population.

From fall of 2013 to fall of 2017, the Chinese student population rose by 19 percent, while the total number of international students declined by nearly 300.

This unique number of Chinese students on campus help create an extensive Chinese social circle, preserving their culture in a different country.

According to South China Morning Post, many Chinese students come to America because the difficulty of China’s college entrance exam renders American universities more accessible than their Chinese counterparts.

The entrance exam, called the “gaokao,” is considered one of the toughest in the world.

After the completion of the gaokao, scores are ranked into three tiers. Those who score in the top tier can attend the premier universities in China, and students who reach the middle tier can go to lower level colleges in the country. People who score in the bottom tier are relegated to going to trade school and have trouble finding work at high-end companies, according to Jiang.

“Here, if you go to a technical college, we don’t think you are not as good as other university students, but in China we have an adverse hierarchy, so if you went to a third level technical school, the parents will be very disappointed, and they don’t think you can have success in the future,” Jiang said. “In China, there are not many ways to be successful. To be successful means earn more money, as much money as you can earn, but here, I think in America, you can be successful in multiple ways.”

Jiang said he decided to come to school in the U.S. to avoid the competitive and stressful process of university admission in China.

A year of studying at the university’s English Language Institute (ELI) followed Jiang’s arrival in America, which is common for many international students.

The ELI offers multiple programs for non-native English speakers to acclimate them to university life and culture in the United States. The university does not require all non-native English speakers to participate in ELI programs, however. The ELI’s most common program is the seven- to eight-week long Intensive English Program which focuses solely on improving students’ language skills.

Another common program at the ELI is Academic Transitions (AT). Students who earn acceptance to the university with the condition that they improve their English enroll in this program and can earn up to 27 credits. This program varies in length from four to 26 months, depending on the student’s English proficiency upon their conditional admission. Though the range in completion time is large, most students in AT enter with intermediate skill and need about a year to finish the program.

AT also advertises to Chinese high schoolers who hope to start their American college experience a year early. Because the structure of the Chinese high school system focuses on preparing its students to take the gaokao, students who plan to attend the university, and thereby do not need to to take the gaokao, can apply to AT in their 11th-grade year and start the program as a 12th grader.

“[Studying at the ELI] is very great program for us to know the American culture, to enroll in the American life and to study the difference between multiple cultures,” Jiang said. “I [met] students from Korea, from Japan, from Saudi Arabia, from Spain … so I love this year-long language program.”

Though the ELI teaches all English learners, the university also has resources geared toward Chinese culture specifically, including the Confucius Institute. The institute, which the university established in partnership with China’s Xiamen University, promotes Chinese language and culture, facilitates educational opportunities and organizes exchange programs.

Jiang’s organization, the CSSAUD, also gives Chinese students a slice of their culture while they are in the United States by throwing cultural parties, galas and social events.

“Our goal is to help Chinese students have a better life and study here in America,” Jiang said. “We will enhance their entertainment life and advertise the Chinese traditional culture and help all those students when they are facing cultural troubles.”

Jiang also said the CSSAUD advertises the university to other Chinese students in hopes of growing the number of students from China.

All of these resources and networking opportunities that Chinese students have at the university allow them to remain a closely knit bunch.

Jiang said he believes many Chinese students remain in Chinese social circles because of the common background of the group.

“We can use Chinese language to say something that Americans don’t know, so it makes us free to talk about anything in Chinese language, so I think I feel more freedom here,” Jiang said.

Before he came to the United States, Jiang’s parents pushed him to find American friends to help him experience the local culture, but he said this was too hard to accomplish.

“How could you come here with your own [people] and make friends with an American when you two don’t have a similar background?” Jiang said. “You cannot understand each other quite well … Some of the Chinese students here actually make a lot of American friends, but, from my opinion, I don’t think they are deeply the truly good friends … If you want to make a true friend, the real, good friends, most of the chance for Chinese students is to find the friends from the same country … We are not born here, we just study here.”

Because of resources such as the Confucius Institute and CSSAUD, it is easy for Chinese students to preserve their culture and social circles while they attend school here.

Altogether, the blend between cultural familiarity and experimentation gives Chinese students a wide worldview, Jiang said.

“I think our eyes are more open,” Jiang said. “We can see the differences in the world, like how Americans live, how Chinese people live. We now have the opportunity to choose our own life, to choose how our future will be after we have seen those kind of opportunities here.”