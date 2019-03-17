Christian Picciolini, former hate-group leader, lectures on combating hatred



Christian Picciolini lectured in Mitchell Hall about using compassion against extremists on Thursday night.

The Western world, traditionally understood as the bastion of liberal democracy and egalitarianism, has been beset from during the past few years with increasing amounts of identitarian extremism and violence.

Christian Picciolini, a former member of America’s first major Neo-Nazi movement, which became prominent in the 1980s and early 90s, lectured Thursday night on how to better understand and combat the cultural zeitgeist of ethnic supremacists and other hate-based groups.

“I’ve worked with former ISIS, Neo-Nazis, and I can tell you that extremists, whether that be crime, or drugs or a school shooter, those are all extremist tendencies of self-hatred,” Picciolini said. “It’s just a matter of who intercepts them, what narrative they latch onto.”

His lecture, the kick-off for the university’s Speech Limits in Public Life event, began with an autobiographical account of how he left the white-supremacist movement and began the arduous process of repairing the damage that he left in his wake and rebuilding his life.

Picciolini, today a renowned public speaker, used his life story as a springboard to jump to a broader discussion about reducing hatred at the societal and individual levels through empathy and compassion.

“If we don’t start calling out the real white supremacists when we see them, then we will never know who they are,” Picciolini said. “But be careful, because when I say call them out, when I mean is not to punch them, not to shame them, even though I probably would have that reaction too.”

Picciolini became the leader of a violent white supremacist skinhead organization at age 16. “Skinhead” was the colloquial term used to describe Neo-Nazi groups who shaved their heads as an identifier. He went on to front two punk rock, white power bands. He said that he was attracted to the movement not for its ideology, but initially as a form of validation.

A recruiter for the white power group approached the 14-year-old Picciolini at a time when he felt alienated from other kids and his parents were largely absent from his life. According to Picciolini, extremism offered him the sense of identity, community and confidence which he desired.

At 23, Picciolini said he experienced a strong crisis of faith in his ideology after his wife and child left him due to his involvement in the skinhead movement. He renounced all ties to the Neo-Nazis after he, at this lowest point in his life, was given compassion by the religious and ethnic minorities from whom he “least deserved it.”

Picciolini recounted his first job after his skinhead days working as a computer technician at a high school from which he had once been expelled. There, he encountered the black security guard whom he had fought several years ago. Picciolini made tearful amends with the man, and today they are “on each other’s Christmas card lists.”

The central theme of his lecture was that nobody is born a skinhead or a terrorist — rather, they join those movements after being marginalized and rejected by society.

“We’re failing our children,” Picciolini said. “What we need to do is to raise them better, and by ‘better’ I mean that we need to teach them inclusion, we need to take them out for Indian food or Japanese food. Maybe little things like that, then they won’t be afraid of people who are different.”

In an era when white supremacists march under tiki-torchlight in Charlottesville, Va., and murder innocent Mosque-goers in New Zealand, Picciolini warned that Neo-Nazis are hiding in plain sight, having “traded in their combat boots for business suits.”

“I know because I was there when this happened 30 years ago,” Picciolini said. “We recognized that it wasn’t working to recruit the average white racist. We needed to change our image. We started to tell our people that they needed to go get jobs in law enforcement or training in the military. To become teachers. To run for office if they had a clean record. And now, we see that it has gone into the mainstream.”

In 2016, Picciolini was awarded an Emmy for directing and producing the “There is life after hate” advertising campaign. In 2017, he wrote a bestselling memoir titled “White American Youth: My Descent into America’s Most Violent Hate Movement — and How I Got Out.”

Picciolini founded the Goldmill Group counter-extremism organization aimed at helping people leave violent extremist groups and rehabilitate their lives. He now leads the Free Radicals Project, an international counter-extremism and therapy firm which assists hundreds of individuals each year in leaving violent ideological movements.