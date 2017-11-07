Citizen’s “As You Please” could propel them to fame

BY

MANAGING MOSAIC EDITOR



Courtesy of Bandcamp.

Citizen’s third full length album shows their progression as songwriters and proves to be their best album yet.

Ohio-based alt-rock outfit Citizen have covered a lot of ground in their relatively short career. Although the band formed in 2009 and released their EP “Young States” in 2011, they started to garner popularity with the release of their debut album “Youth” in 2013. “Youth” was a tried and true pop-punk record, an image that the band tried — and succeeded — to shake with 2015s dark and brooding “Everybody Is Going to Heaven.” With two full length albums under their belts, Citizen have now released arguably their strongest collection of songs to date, “As You Please.”

Lead-single “Jet” kicks the record off, with guitarist Nick Hamm strumming the root notes of the song’s infectious main chord progression, and the rest of the band quickly follows suit. Vocalist Mat Kerekes has arguably one of the most recognizable voices in Citizen’s genre, if you can narrow them down to one, and the extremely catchy chorus of “Jet” proves just how much his voice can soar.

“In the Middle of It All” features a looped and layered a capella sample that persists throughout the song, and the track’s haunting melody proves to be not only emotionally evoking, but almost catchy, just like its predecessor “Jet.”

The title track is a soothing atmospheric track, and the chorus even nods toward Nirvana’s “Come As You Are”; the lyrics “come as you please” are sung to the same tune. “Medicine” and “Ugly Luck” continue the mellow pacing, although they both have massive choruses and “Ugly Luck” is a slow building track that explodes by the second half.

The chorus on “World” is easily one of the high points of the whole record. Densely layered vocals combined with background humming create a beautifully somber atmosphere while the instrumentals are thick and powerful. “Fever Days” is similar to “Jet” in its upbeat tone, and “I Forgive No One” sounds like it could have been an unused cut from “Everybody Is Going to Heaven.”

Finally, “You Are A Star” fades beautifully into the last track, “Flowerchild.” Although the last song has a slow-building, piano-dominated intro, it blooms into a powerful ballad for the last minute and a half or so. Front to back, “As You Please” is packed with tasteful songwriting. This is accented by arguably the best work producer Will Yip has done yet, and that’s saying something. Yip’s catalog extends further than most in the genre, working with artists like Title Fight, Tigers Jaw and even collaborating with hardcore giants Code Orange on their latest release. Yip was definitely an essential player in making “As You Please” is as great as it is.

The record is an interesting mixture of melancholy slow jams and upbeat catchy choruses in the vein of Jimmy Eat World. Musically, “As You Please” is just as diverse and eclectic as “Everybody Is Going to Heaven,” but much more accessible. This, combined with the band’s heavy touring schedule supporting bands like Circa Survive and AFI, could easily be what propels Citizen to a whole new level of fame.

Tracks to listen to:

“Jet”

“World”

“Ugly Luck”

“Fever Days”