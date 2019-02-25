City council introduces bill to further restrict parties



Katherine Nails /THE REVIEW

This graphic outlines how a criminal “unruly social gathering” is defined in the current draft of Bill No. 19-05.

Although the Newark Police Department (NPD) has been touting the gradual decline in alcohol-related crimes committed by university students recent years, a new city ordinance may give them more tools to crack down on parties. At a university recently crowned the “Number One Party School in America,” many suspect that this ordinance is directed specifically at breaking up parties on campus.

On Monday, Feb. 25, the Newark City Council introduced a bill that takes aim at “unruly gatherings.” Under Bill No. 19-05, those who host, participate in, or permit any unruly social gatherings to occur within Newark will be subject to prosecution for a civil violation.

An unruly social gathering is defined in the bill as a party, event or assemblage of just four or more persons at a private property within Newark where there is disorderly conduct or alcohol readily available to minors.

The NPD is also empowered under the bill to arrest anyone involved in criminal mischief within 1,000 feet of a party. This has raised concerns among critics that inebriated students leaving a party might be intimidated to simply walk or drive home instead of standing outside a party for fear of being arrested.

According to the current form of Bill No. 19-05, those arrested as responsible for any unruly social gathering – the people who plan, organize and/or supervise the unruly social gathering – will be subject to fines, ranging from $500 and $2,000, and between 20 and 60 hours of community service.

Because Bill No. 19-05 was only introduced Monday for a first reading by the City Council, it will not be debated or discussed until subsequent Council meetings, at which time it may be revised or overturned.

Under this new ordinance, the NPD’s power to arrest university partygoers could be interpreted as being broadly expanded. However, others argue that the bill is merely codifying long-established NPD practices for breaking up large parties.

Those critical of the current form of the bill view it as a broad expansion of the police’s discretion to conduct arrests on groups of students.

The University of Delaware Police Department (UDPD) already regularly cooperates with the NPD to conduct mass-arrests on people, the majority of whom are university students, at parties on campus every year for underage drinking.

The largest of these operations was in 2016, when 180 people were arrested during a police raid on a party on East Park Place. Last October, police police broke up a large party during the day at a residence in the 300 block of East Park Place and arrested 100 people.

Bill No. 19-05 will be up for a second reading and debate before Council on March 11.