City Council votes to extend emergency ordinance limiting social gatherings



​Lauren Magee/THE REVIEW

​On Sept. 28, Newark City Council voted to extend Emergency Ordinance 20-06, which was passed on Aug. 24.

BY

​Senior Reporter

On Sept. 28, Newark City Council voted to extend Emergency Ordinance 20-06, which was passed on Aug. 24. The original ordinance, which limits the amount of people permitted to gather in private residences, would have expired on Oct. 23, 60 days after it was passed. Many city officials are content with how the ordinance has been working so far and were glad to officially codify it.

City Manager Tom Coleman said the permitting process of the ordinance is working very well and that the City Manager’s office is able to issue permits quickly and smoothly. They have issued eight permits so far, with a few more pending.

Newark Police Chief Paul Tiernan also expressed that the ordinance was working very well for limiting gatherings.

“Since September 13, we’ve only had about five of the large gatherings, and they were not extremely large, so it’s been working out well,” Tiernan said. “It’s a mix — there were some that were university students and some that were not.”

Caitlin Olsen, a representative of the university’s government and community relations team, said that the university is able to quickly give out violations and that they have already issued several sanctions. She said she believes that the university’s consequences are “scarier” to students than a fine.

Despite the level of satisfaction expressed among city officials during the meeting, there was a bit of debate over the expiring provisions.

District 5 Councilman Jason Lawhorn proposed sunsetting the restrictions on Nov. 20, when students might leave for Thanksgiving break, and bringing them back in January in order to bracket student semesters.

However, District 1 Councilman James Horning said that the proposal may make students feel unwelcome or unwanted in the community.

Horning went on to propose using local data to determine when the ordinance would sunset.

“Is there a way to take what the school reopening criteria is, so new cases, percent positive and average daily hospitalizations of COVID-19?” Horning said. “Can we then do that on a local level and come up with a reopening criteria, so to speak, using the local data?”

Coleman responded that as long as the Delaware Department of Public Health keeps up the same level of detail of information on their website, using local data should not be an issue.

However, Coleman also noted that hospitalizations would continuously be low because the only recorded hospital beds in Newark are from the Newark 24 Hour Urgent Care, so it would be best to omit that statistic from the amendment.

Horning’s proposed amendment includes having three consecutive weeks with new cases per 1,000 people lower than 10 per day, with percent of persons tested positive at less than 3%, as based upon the data of the Newark municipal boundary from the Department of Public Health.

District 4 Councilman Chris Hamilton expressed concerns about the proposed amendment.

“As Mayor Clifton said, this is a very small state,” Hamilton said. “I’m not sure if anybody has actually looked at our map, but we are not a normal state, and to sit there and say, ‘Oh gosh, I’m going to rely on this information in a small little box from Newark’ and then hope that some of our people are going to be nice enough not to cross a border.”

Hamilton said he is concerned about relying on statistics just from Newark because of how small Newark is and how close it is to Maryland and Pennsylvania state lines. He is also concerned due to people who are not cooperating with contact tracing and because he knows a lot of people who “don’t believe in this” and are not getting tested.

District 3 Councilman Jay Bancroft also expressed that the percent positive data is problematic because of the changing amounts of people coming in and out of Newark.

Horning responded by saying that the Newark community should not be held against state statistics.

Lawhorn said it is the most realistic and representative data for the Newark community.

“I think it’s actually a disservice to hold Newark residents hostage to what’s happening down in Georgetown or Sussex county,” Lawhorn said. “And I just opened the latest map, and it is lightly shaded — the top half of the state — and then the problematic area is the bottom third of the state, so I don’t want to be tied to whatever is going on down there, whatever is happening that we have no control over.”

Despite the debates over the amendment, the amended ordinance passed 4-3, with Hamilton, Bancroft and District 6 Councilman Travis McDermott opposed.

The restrictions under the emergency ordinance will remain the same, limiting outdoor gatherings at private residences to 20 attendees. Indoor gatherings at private residences are limited to 12 attendees, including the residents of the property.

Residents still have the opportunity to apply for a permit for gatherings that might exceed the 12-person limit. Permits will be approved by the City Manager’s Office on a case-by-case basis, depending on size of the property and the people’s ability to social distance.

The penalties for hosting or attending an unlawful gathering are still a civil penalty of $100 to $500 and 20 hours of community service for a first offense, $500 to $1000 and 20 to 32 hours of community service for a second offense and $1000 to $1500 for a third offense.

Overall, the ordinance has worked very well in the opinions of most city officials. It has effectively decreased the number of parties, according to Chief Tiernan, and it is clear to students what the consequences are, according to Olsen.

City Mayor Jerry Clifton said that the decisiveness of the ordinance is held in high regard by the state.

“I see what it took to get to this point, and I think that it’s here; it’s working,” Clifton said. “In my personal opinion, I think our partners at the state both on the legislative side, executive side, on the health and human services side appreciate what we’ve done and understand what we’ve done.”