City Council votes to strictly limit social gatherings

Residents are now required by law to further limit their social gatherings as Newark City Council takes precautionary measures to prepare for returning students. On Aug. 24, City Council passed an Emergency Bill No. 20-06 — an emergency ordinance that limits social gatherings in an attempt to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

The council voted 5 to 2 in favor of the ordinance, with District 4 Councilman Chris Hamilton, and District 3 Councilman Jay Bancroft voting against it.

According to Mayor Jerry Clifton, one of the council’s primary concerns is an increased spread of coronavirus as students return to campus.

“You know, you’re 22 years old, and you’re asymptomatic. But you’re going home to your parents, who are 50, and your grandparents, who are 75, and, you know, that doesn’t make sense to me to run that risk,” Clifton said.

During the council meeting, Hamilton said that with the ordinance, students could still gather with multiple properties.

“All they have to do is have three houses with three parties, and suddenly, you have 75 people,” Hamilton said.

In the original ordinance, the limit of outdoor attendees was 25. A later amendment lowered the limit of outdoor attendees to 20.

District 5 Councilman Jason Lawhorn, later said during the council meeting that a multiple-property gathering could still be broken up by police if the attendees are not socially distancing or wearing masks. He said social distancing is required among all attendees and masks are required for those who do not live in the same household.

Lawhorn also expressed his doubt in the ordinance’s effectiveness.

“Nearly all the colleges that I’ve researched that have had these outbreaks had gathering limitations in place when it happened,” Lawhorn said. “There’s a whole lot of data that says they don’t work.”

However, Lawhorn admitted there is value in the police using the ordinance as a tool to break up unlawful gatherings.

Clifton said that the ordinance will be enforced by complaint, unless the police see an unlawful gathering.

The ordinance limits outdoor gatherings at private residences to 20 attendees. Indoor gatherings at private residences are limited to 12 attendees, including the residents of the property.

A press release by the city posted on Aug. 25 stated that residents have the opportunity to apply for a permit for gatherings that exceed the limit. Permits will be approved by the City Manager’s Office on a case by case basis depending on size of the property and the people’s ability to social distance.

The penalties for hosting or attending an unlawful gathering are a civil penalty of $100 to $500 and 20 hours of community service for a first offense, $500 to $1000 and 20 to 32 hours of community service for a second offense and $1000 to $1500 for a third offense

There is a sentiment among some residents that the ordinance imposes on constitutional rights.

“It’s been well-vetted that there’s no constitutional claim there,” Clifton said. “I think that people that are making constitutional claims, you know, should really consider taking a constitutional law class.”

Clifton said that the city has a right afforded by the state to enact reasonable ordinances for health and safety.

“It’s not about civil liberties, it’s about people’s lives,” District 2 Councilwoman Sharon Hughes said during the council meeting.

Bancroft was one of the main opponents of the ordinance.

“If there’s no cases, it seems like a shame to limit people’s ability to socialize,” Bancroft said.

He later wrote in a Facebook post that his main argument against the new law was evidence supported by data. He wrote that laws such as this ordinance should be triggered only if cases increase.

In his Facebook post, Bancroft also expressed he dislikes: “the blatant age, religion, and class bias.” The original ordinance stated that anyone 14 years old or younger would be exempt from the total attendee count. However, an amendment later raised the age to 16 years old or younger.

“That makes no logical sense,” Bancroft’s post stated. “I believe the parents want special authority for their children?”

He expressed that wealthier residents with large properties have an advantage for qualifying for a permit, “hiding” their gatherings and having the privilege of gathering at restaurants and bars, which are exempt from the ordinance. Bancroft also wrote that he believes religious gatherings are exempt from the ordinance, and expressed concern about children in religious gatherings with “super-spreading behavior.”

“In fact to reduce Covid19, more emphasis should be on limiting spread at churches,” Bancroft stated.

Even though several members expressed their concerns about students violating or finding loopholes, Clifton said he expects that the majority of students will follow the ordinance.

“Students today are very, very socially conscious, more so than they’ve ever been, not just environmentally and politically, but I think also for health and safety,” Clifton said. “The student body today is one of the most aware student bodies that we’ve ever seen for social issues and issues such as this.”