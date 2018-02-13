The city of Philadelphia celebrates the Eagles’ Super Bowl win

JACK BEATSON

Arts and Entertainment Editor



Jack Beatson/THE REVIEW

The parade attendees watch as Eagles personnel fire confetti and merchandise into the crowd.

A victory bellow echoed off of any and all buildings in the vicinity of 16th and Arch St. (and probably everywhere else) in Philadelphia on Thursday morning. As Eagles fans from across the country waited for the celebratory parade to begin, Super Bowl LII was replayed on giant monitors so that fans could once again enjoy the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the New England Patriots. I was packed in like a sardine, observing as fans climbed up light poles, found ways of scaling different structures and repeatedly chanted: “E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!”

I arrived in the city around 7:30 a.m. and took a bus right to Broad St., the site of the parade. Although there were various groups of people decked out in Eagles gear, it wasn’t packed — yet. Since I knew that the parade began at the Lincoln Financial Field and ended at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, I decided to take the subway (which was free for the day) to get closer to the end destination.

By the time I got off the subway at around 9:30, the city was packed. I piled into the crowd with everyone else and made my way up to one of the barriers surrounding the parade route. As I listened to the game coverage, I was reminded of just how important this win was to the city of Philadelphia. While waiting for the parade to begin, a few fights broke out (neither myself of those I spoke with knew how or why the fights started). Groups of people, some who knew each other, and some who didn’t, were sharing alcohol and leading chants together. Eventually, the parade made its way to our location at 16th and Arch St. Screams filled the air as the green double decker buses drove through — particularly when MVP Nick Foles was seen holding up the Lombardi trophy. Confetti was shot into the air, and different team personnel atop the buses chucked souvenirs and merchandise into the crowd.

For the most part, things were pretty calm during the parade. It was afterward, when I fought my way through hundreds of people to get out of the crowd, that I began to see the extent of peoples’ excitement. There were dance battles in the street, and more fights. As I made my way back to the subway station, there were groups of people hopping on top of different vehicles and chugging beer. Some drivers, such as the driver of a garbage truck, whose entire roof and hood were covered with people, seemed to enjoy it and even encourage it. Others became angry pretty quickly, leading to verbal altercations that only seemed to encourage more people to mount said vehicle.

Despite that chaos, the parade was very fun and good spirited. The people of Philadelphia were all overjoyed, and although there was some conflict, the camaraderie among strangers really solidified that Philadelphia is the city of brotherly love.