Clash between religious protestors, students results in four arrests

Patrick LaPorte/THE REVIEW

On Wednesday, protestors from the Key of David Christian Center clashed with university students on Delaware Avenue, resulting in four arrests.

Led by Aden Rusfeldt, the Philadelphia-based faith group often travels to college campuses in Pennsylvania, occasionally making its way to Maryland and Delaware. At around noon, members of the organization took up position on the sidewalk with signs and megaphones to “preach” to passing students.

While it was often unclear what Rusfeldt and his group were saying, they could be heard telling members of the LGBTQ community to commit suicide and calling female students whores based on their clothing. Their inflammatory signs were inscribed with phrases such as “Homos and Muslims go to Hell” and “Women Belong in the Kitchen.”

Patrick LaPorte/THE REVIEW

Protestors hold signs with inflammatory slogans while shouting back and forth with gathered students.

“I’m extremely disappointed,” a senior student, who asked to be identified only as Molly, said. “I’ve been openly gay for six years, and it really hurts me to hear people yell at gay people to kill themselves on my campus.”

Students began to gather around the demonstrators in what appeared to be a spontaneous counterprotest, at which point the university police department formed a barrier between the two groups. Some students left and returned with hastily made signs including slogans such as “We Stand United” and “Hate Has No Home Here.”

Patrick LaPorte/THE REVIEW

Student counterprotestors hold signs in front of the visiting demonstrators.

Sophomore student Owen Fresolone retrieved his bagpipes and began to drown out the demonstrators’ rhetoric with music, causing other students to rally around him in support.

“I’m glad there’s a lot of people here who are fighting against hate,” Fresolone said, before returning to his instrument and continuing to play.

Patrick LaPorte/THE REVIEW

Sophomore student Owen Fresolone plays the bagpipes to drown out the demonstrators.

President Dennis Assanis, Interim Chief Diversity Officer Fatimah Conley and Vice President for Student Life José-Luis Riera released a joint statement via email on Thursday regarding the demonstration, noting that they “strongly condemn” the messaging of the protestors.

“The University of Delaware’s values are clear: We welcome people of all backgrounds, perspectives and beliefs, and we are committed to building a campus culture of respect and inclusion” the statement said. “This includes those from our LGBTQ community and everyone who may have felt targeted by the demonstrators.”

The statement also addressed the arrests of university students who were engaging in counterprotesting at the scene.

“At the demonstration, four students were charged with physically confronting the demonstrators or the police officers assigned to protect the safety and civil rights of everyone involved,” the statement said. “We appreciate those students who showed restraint and expressed their outrage in a responsible and civil manner.”

Andrea Boyle, director of the university Office of Communications and Marketing, said that of the four students arrested three were charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and one was charged with theft.

“UDPD attempted to maintain the peace throughout this lawful, though despicable, protest,” Boyle said. “Four students acted in ways that [were] dangerous and were arrested at the scene.”

A freshman student was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after throwing eggs towards the protestors, who the university noted had children with them. While being detained by police, a fellow student punched the officer holding the student who threw the eggs, resulting in a second arrest and a duplicate charge.

Video courtesy of DJ Larlham

UDPD arrests student throwing eggs at protestors; arrests a second student for hitting an officer arresting the first student.

According to Boyle, the third student charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest was blocking traffic on Delaware Avenue and refusing to move, and the student charged with theft had attempted to physically remove a sign from the hands of a protester.

Video courtesy of Alex Tilley

UDPD arrests a student for blocking traffic on Delaware Avenue.

Newark Police Department Lieutenant Andrew Rubin explained how his department collaborated with UDPD to monitor the protest and prevent escalation.

“The demonstrators were on the sidewalk in Newark Police jurisdiction,” Rubin said. “The people that gathered in opposition were on both UD property and city property. Both agencies worked together to monitor the crowd and provide the ability for both sides to exercise their First Amendment rights.”