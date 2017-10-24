Colby Reeder joins the family business



Colby Reeder

BY

ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR

As day turns to night and the final huddle breaks at the Delaware practice fields, Troy Reeder grabs a pad and pulls his younger brother, Colby Reeder, off to the side. Their teammates slowly file off the field as they begin to trade blows. It’s their last chance to hit before Saturday’s game.

Reeder calls it “a little Thursday tradition” and it’s been that way since the brothers reunited at Delaware a year ago. T. Reeder transferred from Penn State, where he started every game as a redshirt freshman, to join Reeder, who turned down offers from Illinois, Syracuse and Miami to come to Delaware. Last year as a true freshman, Reeder sat idly by as T. Reeder earn second team All-CAA honors.

This year, however, the brothers, who both graduated from nearby Salesianum, are back to making plays together.

“As a freshman, it takes a little time to adjust to the speed and physicality,” Reeder said. “The more I play, the more comfortable I’m getting.”

Reeder has tallied five tackles or more in each of his last four games, dating back to his breakout performance against James Madison. Against the Dukes, Reeder recorded two and a half tackles for a loss, and chased down Dukes running back Trai Sharp from behind to make a touchdown-saving tackle.

Reeder followed that performance with an eight-tackle game at Stony Brook. His most impactful play though came on special teams when he blocked a second quarter extra point attempt. Had the kick been made, Stony Brook could have kicked a field goal on their final drive to push the game to overtime. Instead, the Blue Hens’ defense made a goal line stand.

“Reeder continues to do some really, really good things,” Head Coach Danny Rocco said. “Some of them are done somewhat subtly, that maybe doesn’t catch everyone’s eye and other things are done with great explosion and flare.”

Reeder, the team leader in tackles for a loss (6.0), was once not expected to be an opening-night starter. An opportunity arose when last year’s team leader in sacks, Jasawn Thompson, was unexpectedly ruled academically ineligible in August. Reeder changed sides from the “Bandit” outside linebacker role to the “Kat”, which often put the former high school safety closer to the line of scrimmage. Once a rotational player, Reeder now rarely comes off the field.

“In nickel I’ll pass rush, in dime I’ll cover, so they put me out there so they don’t have to change any personnel because I can do both,” Reeder said. “It’s really a compliment [from the coaching staff] that I’m starting to get a hang of things.”

Reeder, the 2015 Delaware Gatorade High School Player of the Year, was no stranger to Delaware Stadium when he made his collegiate debut earlier this season.

“I always loved Delaware, because I’ve been around it my whole life,” Reeder said. “Since I was a baby my parents have been taking me here, they’ve been season ticket holders for way longer than I’ve been alive, so it’s cool.”

His father, Danny Reeder, was a captain of the 1984 Delaware team as a fullback and linebacker. He went on to play two seasons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers.

T. Reeder and Reeder made the decision to come to Delaware almost simultaneously. When T. Reeder was home for winter break and told Reeder that he was thinking about coming back home to play at Delaware, Delaware immediately vaulted to number one on Reeder’s list.

“So then I was like, ‘if he might come home, then I’m going here’, and he was like ‘ok, if you’re going to go, then I’m coming back,’’ Reeder said. “So it was just like bang-bang and we were back together in our home state.”

After Reeder’s field goal block against Stony Brook, T. Reeder applauded his brother for his athletic playmaking ability.

“I think as he gets more and more comfortable in the defense and things slow down for him mentally, that you’re seeing him become even more and more of a standout,” T. Reeder said.

The duo overlapped for two seasons at Salesianum, winning a state championship together in 2013. For Reeder, T. Reeder has always been a role model and a mentor.

“He communicates well,” Reeder said. “I think he kind of gives us an edge a lot of times we’re kind of thinking the same thing, so we’re on the same page a lot. It’s awesome to be able to celebrate with him and to experience college football playing with him every snap.”