Collaborative Content: Black Lives Matter resource guide
Black Lives Matter protests have spread across the United States and the world in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and many more. In the following resource guide, Mosaic has provided some resources for those who are eager to contribute to the movement and have some questions on where to start.
How do I safely protest?
The following resources are for those of you who would like to exercise your right to protest. Such resources go over how to safely protest given the current pandemic, your rights as a protesters, as well as helpful tips from other protesters.
Here is a list of protesters’ rights from the American Civil Liberties Union.
Here is how you can stay safe while protesting during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is a coronavirus-specific sanitation protocol that you must follow before, during and after direct action/protesting during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is helpful Twitter thread on how to preserve and protect your respiratory health while protesting during coronavirus
Here are tips from Hong Kong protesters , including how to put out tear gas, what gear to wear and how to organize against police.
Here is a Twitter thread that can help you to spot undercover police officers.
Here is information about posting bail in Washington D.C.
How should I be using social media during a protest?
Social media has been a useful tool for the Black Lives Matter movement. However, it is important for protesters to know how to post safely and effectively.
Always delete the image’s metadata before posting it anywhere. Here’s a useful tool to do so. Not doing so can endanger not only yourself but the others in the photo. And as always, make sure never to post clear photos of protesters’ faces. The tool also has a blur/scrubber. It works offline, so feel free to load the page before a protest; you can still use it while there with no service if needed.
Here is some more information on photographing/documenting protests that feature police brutality.
So where are the protests?
This tool will help you find protests in your local area using a mapping program. Additionally, it also allows individuals to add programs to this map.
Did my state enact a statewide curfew? Where do I go to find out?
States will send out emergency alerts typically, but this document compiled all curfews nationwide and is updated daily.
But what if I can’t go out? I still want to help!
We understand that some people may not be able to go outside during this time. There are still other ways to help even if you can not physically join a protest.
Here are some ideas of how to practice solidarity with protesters.
I need legal assistance, where can I find it?
We have compiled a list of resources for those of you who may need legal aid during this time.
The National Lawyers Guild is a progressive public interest association of lawyers, law students, paralegals, jailhouse lawyers, law collective members that frequently defends the rights of protesters. In order to contact the Delaware chapter, please use the following email: delaware@nlg.org
The following is a compilation of pro bono lawyers and associations across the country that frequently defend the rights of lawyers. Protesters in need of free legal aid should contact them:
Eric Sundin, Houston, Texas
GoFundMe
Tycha Kimbrough/Kimbrough Legal, Travis County/Austin, Texas
833-553-4251 www.kimbroughlegal.com
Nick Mermiges, Columbia, South Carolina
ndmlaw.com/page/contact/
Adam Brown, Atlanta, Georgia
www.brownlawga.com/contact/
Lisa Middleman, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
www.lisamiddleman.com lisa@lisamiddleman.com
Andrew Darling, Orange County, Florida
321-663-6536 andrew@andrewdarlinglaw.com
Oren Nimni of Lawyer for Civil Rights, Boston, Massachusetts
617-988-0606
Andrea Bonds, Chicago, Illinois
773-624-8355
Anthony Ruiz, Washington D.C.
aruiz@law.gwu.edu , 570-269-0664
Twitter: AnthonyRuizz
National Lawyers Guild LA, Culver City, California
310-313-3700
Where can I donate in support of the movement?
If you can’t safely protest or volunteer, a great way to support the Black Lives Matter movement is to provide monetary support to organizations that assist with empowering the Black community hrough bail funds, education or other resources.
Youth Bail Fund
GoFundMe
954-546-3610, bail@youthbailfund.com
Twitter: YouthBailFund
Philadelphia Community Bail Fund
www.phillybailout.com/donate.html
267-225-6047
Youth Art and Self-Empowerment Project (YASP)
www.yasproject.com
Food Not Bombs, Wilmington, Delaware Bail Fund
GoFundMe
Emergency Release Fund “Keeping trans people safe and out of jail”
How can I air my concerns with state officials?
The best way to let state officials know that you won’t stand for the current state of your area is to reach out to them via email or phone. While there are many scripts for this online, if you want your email to really stand out, it’s best to craft your own message!
Contact your state’s Treasury Department to advocate that they allocate more money toward social service programs and less money toward the police force.
Research social service programs in your area and find a couple you are passionate about.
Email and call your state representatives and senators to encourage them to consider a reallocation of funds.
Write, email or call city and local government officials. Sometimes, it’s easier to be heard on a more local scale!
Send a Congress Card. “It costs just $2 to mail a postcard. For every card sent, we donate $1 to your [chosen] cause.”
Support Black Creators
The movement has additionally raised concerns about black representation with the fields of education, entertainment, business and more. Here are some resources that you can use or buy if you would like to support black professionals.
Books
The End of Policing
For those interested in exploring conceptually how the police force can endanger us and how current law enforcement tactics may be endangering public safety and furthering the problems they are meant to solve.
Sister Outsider: Essays and Speeches
For those who are interested in the intersection between feminism, sexuality and race. Written by Audre Lorde, a prolific feminist writer whose delves into power structures that oppress minorities.
Bad Feminist
For those that want a fun and contemporary yet thought-provoking read. Author Roxanne Gay delivers a series of esaays that are part memoir, part humor and part sharp social commentary as she navigates her experiences in academia as a queer black woman.
Books by black activists (Google Drive link to free books)
Social Media Accounts
Justice For George NYC, an Instagram account keeping citizens up-to-date on protest information.
Speak Up Delaware, an Instagram account created for UD students to share their stories anonymously
Food Not Bombs (Wilmington, Delaware):
Twitter: @FNBWilmington
Facebook: FNBWilmington
Instagram: @fnbwilm
Support Black Business Owners
Instead of buying from larger corporations, which are often white-owned and/or profit from prison labor, make a conscious effort to support black business owners.
Masterlist of black-owned businesses
Bookstores
The Lit Bar
www.thelitbar.com
Based in New York City; however, they offer shipping
Beauty
Iman Cosmetics
Lipmatic
Uoma Beauty
Mented Cosmetics
The Lip Bar
Ayele and Co.
Juvia’s Place
Beauty Bakerie
Pat McGrath Labs
Coloured Raine
MDMflow
Omolewa Cosmetics
Vera Moore
Fenty Beauty
AJ Crimson Beauty
Danessa Myricks Beauty Makeup
Miscellaneous
Miss Academy, Houston, Texas
SUPPORT BLACK ARTISTS
Musical Artists
Ashten White
Megan Thee Stallion
Kane Brown
Buddy Guy
Harrison Kennedy
Chamillionaire
Corinne Bailey Rae
Hurricane Chris
Lloyd Price
Miss Amani
Noname
Ruth B
Stromae
Visual Artists
Theresa Chromati
Website: www.theresachromati.black
Kara Walker
Website: www.karawalkerstudio.com
Kehinde Wiley
Website: kehindewiley.com
Faith Ringgold
Website: www.faithringgold.com
Alison Saar
She doesn’t have a website, but this is the link to her Wikipedia page: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alison_Saar
Filmmakers
Oscar Micheaux
Tyler Perry
Photographers
Instagram: ikechukwujdike
Website: ikechukwudike.co
MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES FOR BLACK PEOPLE
If you or someone you know are seeking therapy, coping mechanisms or someone to talk to, there are many organizations committed specifically to connecting BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) with the resources they need for their mental health.
Therapy Resources for People of Color (Masterpost)
MISCELLANEOUS
Josh Williams is up for parole in June 2020 — write letters for his parole at www.freejoshwilliams.com/freejosh
The “Black Lives Matter Carrd” Translations for friends and family whose first language may not be English (Korean, Chinese, Japanese, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese)
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Twitter thread of police brutality videos for accountability purposes
Free open course from Yale Professor Jonathan Holloway, “African American History: From Emancipation to the Present (2010)”
Email template to report racist students.
The opinions presented in these resources do not reflect the opinions of all staffers on The Review.