Collaborative Content: Black Lives Matter resource guide

Black Lives Matter protests have spread across the United States and the world in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade and many more. In the following resource guide, Mosaic has provided some resources for those who are eager to contribute to the movement and have some questions on where to start.

How do I safely protest?

The following resources are for those of you who would like to exercise your right to protest. Such resources go over how to safely protest given the current pandemic, your rights as a protesters, as well as helpful tips from other protesters.

Here is a list of protesters’ rights from the American Civil Liberties Union.

Here is how you can stay safe while protesting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is a coronavirus-specific sanitation protocol that you must follow before, during and after direct action/protesting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is helpful Twitter thread on how to preserve and protect your respiratory health while protesting during coronavirus

Here are tips from Hong Kong protesters , including how to put out tear gas, what gear to wear and how to organize against police.

Here is a Twitter thread that can help you to spot undercover police officers.

Here is information about posting bail in Washington D.C.

How should I be using social media during a protest?

Social media has been a useful tool for the Black Lives Matter movement. However, it is important for protesters to know how to post safely and effectively.

Always delete the image’s metadata before posting it anywhere. Here’s a useful tool to do so. Not doing so can endanger not only yourself but the others in the photo. And as always, make sure never to post clear photos of protesters’ faces. The tool also has a blur/scrubber. It works offline, so feel free to load the page before a protest; you can still use it while there with no service if needed.

Here is some more information on photographing/documenting protests that feature police brutality.

So where are the protests?

This tool will help you find protests in your local area using a mapping program. Additionally, it also allows individuals to add programs to this map.

Did my state enact a statewide curfew? Where do I go to find out?

States will send out emergency alerts typically, but this document compiled all curfews nationwide and is updated daily.

But what if I can’t go out? I still want to help!

We understand that some people may not be able to go outside during this time. There are still other ways to help even if you can not physically join a protest.

Here are some ideas of how to practice solidarity with protesters.

I need legal assistance, where can I find it?

We have compiled a list of resources for those of you who may need legal aid during this time.

The National Lawyers Guild is a progressive public interest association of lawyers, law students, paralegals, jailhouse lawyers, law collective members that frequently defends the rights of protesters. In order to contact the Delaware chapter, please use the following email: delaware@nlg.org

The following is a compilation of pro bono lawyers and associations across the country that frequently defend the rights of lawyers. Protesters in need of free legal aid should contact them:

Eric Sundin, Houston, Texas

GoFundMe

Tycha Kimbrough/Kimbrough Legal, Travis County/Austin, Texas

833-553-4251 www.kimbroughlegal.com

Nick Mermiges, Columbia, South Carolina

ndmlaw.com/page/contact/

Adam Brown, Atlanta, Georgia

www.brownlawga.com/contact/

Lisa Middleman, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

www.lisamiddleman.com lisa@lisamiddleman.com

Andrew Darling, Orange County, Florida

321-663-6536 andrew@andrewdarlinglaw.com

Oren Nimni of Lawyer for Civil Rights, Boston, Massachusetts

617-988-0606

Andrea Bonds, Chicago, Illinois

773-624-8355

Anthony Ruiz, Washington D.C.

aruiz@law.gwu.edu , 570-269-0664

Twitter: AnthonyRuizz

National Lawyers Guild LA, Culver City, California

310-313-3700

Where can I donate in support of the movement?

If you can’t safely protest or volunteer, a great way to support the Black Lives Matter movement is to provide monetary support to organizations that assist with empowering the Black community hrough bail funds, education or other resources.

Youth Bail Fund

GoFundMe

954-546-3610, bail@youthbailfund.com

Twitter: YouthBailFund

Philadelphia Community Bail Fund

www.phillybailout.com/donate.html

267-225-6047

Youth Art and Self-Empowerment Project (YASP)

www.yasproject.com

Food Not Bombs, Wilmington, Delaware Bail Fund

GoFundMe

Emergency Release Fund “Keeping trans people safe and out of jail”

Donate by playing iOS games.

How can I air my concerns with state officials?

The best way to let state officials know that you won’t stand for the current state of your area is to reach out to them via email or phone. While there are many scripts for this online, if you want your email to really stand out, it’s best to craft your own message!

Contact your state’s Treasury Department to advocate that they allocate more money toward social service programs and less money toward the police force.

Research social service programs in your area and find a couple you are passionate about.

Email and call your state representatives and senators to encourage them to consider a reallocation of funds.

Write, email or call city and local government officials. Sometimes, it’s easier to be heard on a more local scale!

Send a Congress Card. “It costs just $2 to mail a postcard. For every card sent, we donate $1 to your [chosen] cause.”

Support Black Creators

The movement has additionally raised concerns about black representation with the fields of education, entertainment, business and more. Here are some resources that you can use or buy if you would like to support black professionals.

Books

The End of Policing

For those interested in exploring conceptually how the police force can endanger us and how current law enforcement tactics may be endangering public safety and furthering the problems they are meant to solve.

Sister Outsider: Essays and Speeches

For those who are interested in the intersection between feminism, sexuality and race. Written by Audre Lorde, a prolific feminist writer whose delves into power structures that oppress minorities.

Bad Feminist

For those that want a fun and contemporary yet thought-provoking read. Author Roxanne Gay delivers a series of esaays that are part memoir, part humor and part sharp social commentary as she navigates her experiences in academia as a queer black woman.

Books by black activists (Google Drive link to free books)

Social Media Accounts

Justice For George NYC, an Instagram account keeping citizens up-to-date on protest information.

Speak Up Delaware, an Instagram account created for UD students to share their stories anonymously

Food Not Bombs (Wilmington, Delaware):

Twitter: @FNBWilmington

Facebook: FNBWilmington

Instagram: @fnbwilm

Support Black Business Owners

Instead of buying from larger corporations, which are often white-owned and/or profit from prison labor, make a conscious effort to support black business owners.

Masterlist of black-owned businesses

Bookstores

The Lit Bar

www.thelitbar.com

Based in New York City; however, they offer shipping

Beauty

Iman Cosmetics

Lipmatic

Uoma Beauty

Mented Cosmetics

The Lip Bar

Ayele and Co.

Juvia’s Place

Beauty Bakerie

Pat McGrath Labs

Coloured Raine

MDMflow

Omolewa Cosmetics

Vera Moore

Fenty Beauty

AJ Crimson Beauty

Danessa Myricks Beauty Makeup

Miscellaneous

Miss Academy, Houston, Texas

SUPPORT BLACK ARTISTS

Musical Artists

Ashten White

Megan Thee Stallion

Kane Brown

Buddy Guy

Harrison Kennedy

Chamillionaire

Corinne Bailey Rae

Hurricane Chris

Lloyd Price

Miss Amani

Noname

Ruth B

Stromae

Visual Artists

Theresa Chromati

Website: www.theresachromati.black

Kara Walker

Website: www.karawalkerstudio.com

Kehinde Wiley

Website: kehindewiley.com

Faith Ringgold

Website: www.faithringgold.com

Alison Saar

She doesn’t have a website, but this is the link to her Wikipedia page: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alison_Saar

Filmmakers

Oscar Micheaux

Tyler Perry

Photographers

Instagram: ikechukwujdike

Website: ikechukwudike.co

MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES FOR BLACK PEOPLE

If you or someone you know are seeking therapy, coping mechanisms or someone to talk to, there are many organizations committed specifically to connecting BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) with the resources they need for their mental health.

Therapy For Black Girls

Helpful Twitter Thread

Sista Afya

Therapy Resources for People of Color (Masterpost)

MISCELLANEOUS

Josh Williams is up for parole in June 2020 — write letters for his parole at www.freejoshwilliams.com/freejosh

The “Black Lives Matter Carrd” Translations for friends and family whose first language may not be English (Korean, Chinese, Japanese, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese)

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Twitter thread of police brutality videos for accountability purposes

Free open course from Yale Professor Jonathan Holloway, “African American History: From Emancipation to the Present (2010)”

Email template to report racist students.

The opinions presented in these resources do not reflect the opinions of all staffers on The Review.