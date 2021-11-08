Collaborative Content: The Review defines justice

Bianka Heather/THE REVIEW

The Review invited its staff to use their voices and tell us what justice means to them.

Kiara Cronin, senior reporter



To me, justice means that every person receives what they need to thrive and succeed, taking the past into account as well as present cultural differences. In practice, I believe this means that justice will look different to each group and even to each individual, depending on their specific needs and histories. At the end of the day, true justice should ensure that each person has the specific resources that they require, creating an equitable world free from poverty, prejudice and discrimination.

Nadya Ellerhorst, managing Arts and Culture editor

Justice is something that, whether the world is crumbling all around you or seems to be functioning in perfect harmony, you know in the deepest parts of your heart and mind is the way things truly ought to be.

Aidan Fraser, social media editor

Doing, and fighting for, what is right.

Mia Gallo, associate Mosaic editor

To me, justice is fighting for what is right even if you are in that fight alone. Justice is standing up for what you believe in and helping those who are systemically kept down in society. Justice is making sure everyone has an equal opportunity.

Sophia Johnson, senior reporter

Justice to me is not just about what is right, but what is owed. As humans and members of society we all owe each other respect and compassion, and getting justice for marginalized groups is at the end of the day about abolishing inequality and establishing equity to achieve the values we owe to each other.

Laura Matusheski, managing Mosaic editor

Justice is not only fighting for fairness or the things you care about, but it is to stand up for what’s right in the wrong. It is crucial for a functional and harmonious society.

Konner Metz, managing Sports editor

To me, justice is the fair enforcement of rules and laws and the ability to equal opportunity to every single person, no matter their outside circumstances. If someone is singled out or a group is unfairly treated, then justice is not being served. The same goes for a person or group’s opportunity economically or socially. Equal social and economic opportunities being offered to all is what justice seeks to achieve.