Colonial Athletic Association, Delaware women’s basketball announce 18-game conference schedule

Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte

The Blue Hens will look to repeat as CAA regular season champions, starting against James Madison on New Year’s Eve.

BY

Senior Reporter

Delaware’s women’s basketball program and the rest of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) released its slate of conference games for the upcoming winter season earlier this month.

The CAA will bring back its 18-game conference schedule after modifying it last season to permit teams to play back-to-back home or road games on Saturdays and Sundays against the same team to limit travel. This upcoming season, the conference assigned teams two different opponents to compete in back-to-back home or road games on Fridays and Sundays as it did in previous years.

The Blue Hens start off conference play at home on New Year’s Eve against James Madison, followed by a Jan. 2 matchup against Towson. Delaware split its weekend series with James Madison on the road last season, while the Blue Hens swept Towson and clinched the CAA Regular Season Championship in its final home series.

The team’s first road matchups come the following weekend on Jan. 7 at the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) and on Jan. 9 against Charleston. Delaware defeated UNCW three times last season — twice at home and once in the first round of the CAA Tournament. Charleston and Delaware did not play either of their 2020-2021 conference matchups due to COVID-19 protocols within Charleston’s program.

On Jan. 23 and Feb. 20, Delaware will play rematches of last season’s conference championship game against Drexel. The Dragons defeated Delaware 63-52 to advance to the National College Athletic Association Tournament, while Delaware’s second place finish qualified the Hens for the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

Delaware finishes conference play on the road against Towson and James Madison on March 3 and March 5 before heading off to compete in the CAA Conference Tournament from March 9 to March 12 in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

The team’s non-conference schedule along with times for the conference slate is expected to be announced at a later date.

Delaware finished conference play with a record of 16-2 last season and held the top seed entering the conference tournament.

Delaware’s 2021-2022 full conference schedule:

Dec. 31 v. James Madison

Jan. 2 v. Towson

Jan. 7 at UNCW

Jan. 9 at Charleston

Jan. 14 v. Hofstra

Jan. 16 v. Northeastern

Jan. 23 at Drexel

Jan. 28 at William and Mary

Jan. 30 at Elon

Feb. 4 v. Charleston

Feb. 6 v. UNCW

Feb. 11 at Northeastern

Feb. 13 at Hofstra

Feb. 20 v. Drexel

Feb. 25 v. Elon

Feb. 27 v. William and Mary

Mar. 3 at Towson

Mar. 5 at James Madison

Mar. 9-Mar. 12 CAA Tournament