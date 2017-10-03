Comedian Brian Regan reflects on his journey to fame ahead of his Delaware show



Courtesy of Pam Loshak

Through his comedy Brian Regan inspires people to laugh at life.

BY

MANAGING MOSAIC EDITOR

There is a simplicity to Brian Regan’s work — just a stage and a microphone — making his comedic art a hard, yet rewarding, challenge.

“When you go to a comedy show, all you see on the stage is a microphone,” he says. “That’s it. It’s not a Broadway show; there are no sets, there’s no costumes, there’s no music, there’s no orchestra — there’s a microphone. Someone’s got to stand behind that microphone and try to get a room full of people laughing and hopefully laughing hard.”

On Oct. 13, Regan, a top stand-up comedian, will perform at the Bob Carpenter Sport Center at 8 p.m.

Best known for the stand-up comedy he aired on Comedy Central, Showtime and several other self-produced shows, Regan recently recorded a new Netflix special that is expected to be released near Thanksgiving of this year.

Regan says, the inspiration for his current success came during a speech class he took during his college career. He recalls standing in front of his professor and classmates, continually making his classroom audience laugh.

“I thought to myself ‘I’m not impressing any of my other professors in any of my other classes but I’m getting my speech teacher laughing,” Regan says. “It felt pretty good so I decided to take that path in my life.”

Just 10 credits shy of graduating, Regan dropped out of college and began pursuing his dream of becoming a comedian.

Getting to where Regan is today, he says, was a long process. After leaving college, he went on to work at a comedy club in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where he worked in the kitchen and seated guests in exchange for spending five to 10 minutes on stage each night. The comedian’s jokes were earning him next to nothing at the time — at most $10 for the night. After several years of this lifestyle, Regan finally saved up enough money to set off on the road to perform at larger comedy venues.

Despite how far Regan has come from those first few unpaid gigs in Fort Lauderdale, he maintains that his work is so rewarding and fun, he would do it for free.

“When a night is done, when it’s time to pay someone for allowing me the opportunity to do this, they actually pay me,” Regan says. “It’s like going to a carnival and they’re paying you to come in.”

Commonly known for his clean humor, Regan says he tries to veer away from certain words or subject during his shows.

“I was always pretty clean even when I started,” he says. “That’s just what interested me comically.”

The comedian compares finding inspiration for his skits to being named captain in your middle school phys. ed class. While some people in class stand there unenthused, others are jumping up and down begging to be picked.

“That’s what comedy’s like,” he says. “I just go through life. I experience things, I read things and I see things and every once in awhile things jump up and down.”

Throughout his years as a performer, Regan says comedy has always been a way for him to forget about any tensions or problems. His overarching message, he says, is to get through the different twists and turns of life while still having the ability to laugh about it along the way. When done right, comedy is a form of art.

“It feels good to laugh. You forget about whatever problems are in your life. You can’t be laughing and feeling bad simultaneously,” Regan says. “To provide that for people is tremendous.”