Commentary: Five takeaways from Delaware’s spring football season

While the Blue Hens’ season ended in a disappointing nature, there is a lot of promise for the future of Delaware football.

Delaware’s 2020-21 football season is one that many Blue Hens supporters will remember for years to come. The Blue Hens played an unorthodox schedule of six regular season games and two playoff games in the spring due to the Colonial Athletic Association’s (CAA) decision to split teams into two divisions for regular season play. In this shortened schedule, Delaware saw its best season in over a decade, finishing with a 7-1 (4-0 CAA) record and reaching the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) semifinals.

While the Blue Hens’ season ended in a disappointing nature, losing 33-3 in the FCS semifinal, it is one that gave fans a lot to be happy about and a lot of promise for the future.

Here are five takeaways from the this past spring football season:

Best season in over a decade:

This year saw Delaware notch their best record since going 12-3 in 2010 under former head coach K.C. Keeler. Finishing with seven wins and a trip to the FCS semifinal game, Delaware saw themselves having a bounce back year this season after a lackluster 2019 season, where they finished with a record of 5-7 (3-5 CAA) and failed to make the playoffs.

Head coach Danny Rocco had his best season yet at Delaware. Since taking the job in 2017, Rocco had only brought Delaware to one FCS playoff berth in 2018, where they lost in the first round.

During this spring season, Delaware outscored its opponents by a scoring margin of 10.1 points. The Delaware defense played a big part in winning games this year as well, with the defense contributing 17 total sacks this season along with 11 interceptions.

Delaware made great strides this season, improving greatly after finishing with a losing record and missing the FCS playoffs the year prior. With a 7-1 record and a trip to the FCS semifinal game, Coach Rocco and Delaware made a big step forward this season for the program and will hope to improve on their success this upcoming season.

Dejoun Lee is the CAA Player of the Year:

Senior running back Dejoun Lee had himself a phenomenal season for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, receiving the honor of being named the CAA Player of the Year. The 5-foot-7-inch running back ran for a total of 555 yards and six touchdowns for the Blue Hens. He also had success as the team’s kick returner, highlighted by a 87 yard return for a touchdown against Maine on the opening kickoff of the game.

Lee is the first Delaware player to receive the CAA Player of the Year award since quarterback Pat Devlin won the award in 2010. Lee was also selected as a nominee for the Walter Payton Offensive Player of the Year.

With his 555 yards rushing, along with his abilities as a kick returner, Lee was one of the most versatile players on the Delaware offense, as well as the entire CAA, and is one of the reasons that Delaware had a successful offense this season.

Local players shine bright:

The Delaware football team seems to never have a shortage of homegrown talent, and this season was no different. Headlined by quarterback Nolan Henderson and defensive back Kedrick Whitehead, Delaware saw great contributions out of its local players.

Henderson recorded his best season so far as the quarterback of the Blue Hens. The redshirt junior from Smyrna recorded 1340 passing yards and threw for 10 touchdowns this season, enough to earn himself first team All-CAA honors.

Along with personal success, the Smyrna native was able to help lead his squad to an impressive 7-1 record, the team’s best record with Henderson under center.

Fellow Delaware native Whitehead also saw a very productive season for the Blue Hens as a defensive back. Whitehead received first team All-CAA honors, recording 28 total tackles and an interception for the Blue Hens this season, helping solidify the great defense Delaware saw this spring.

Coach Rocco has bounce back year:

When Danny Rocco took over as the head coach in 2017, he came with a pedigree of success. Coming from Richmond with a winning record in four of his five seasons as head coach and three playoff berths in the five years, Rocco came into Newark with playoff expectations.

However, this expectation was not met in his first season. Although the team ended with a 7-4 record, the Blue Hens would not make it into the playoffs in his first season and would lose in the first round the following season. The 2019 season saw Delaware have its worst season since Rocco took over with a record of 5-7 and missing the playoffs.

This spring, Rocco led his team to their best season since 2010 and was nominated for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.

Optimism going forward:

Although the season did not end the way Blue Hens fans were hoping for, there are still reasons for fans to be optimistic about this football team going forward

As noted earlier, this season had Delaware produce its deepest playoff run since 2010. This can be seen as a huge step forward for the program as they had a losing record the year prior and have not won a conference championship since that 2010 season. Only losing one game all season and making it to the semifinals is a great first step in achieving that goal in the near future.

With key players such as Henderson and Whitehead going into their senior seasons, Delaware will have the chance to grow off of its success from the spring season. Along with this, and Rocco’s track record of success, there is hope that this Delaware team is close to being able to bring home another conference title this upcoming fall.