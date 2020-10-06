Commentary: How NCAA conferences are handling COVID-19 and college football



Konner Metz analyses how different conferences have dealt with returning to football.

Across the country, professional sports leagues such as the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL have been in action despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In the meantime, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has experienced the greatest trouble in safely restarting sports.

Disorganization in college athletics is largely due to conferences making different decisions this fall. While all fall sports have had postponements and cancellations, college football’s struggles have been the most prominent.

Of the “Power 5” conferences, the Big Ten and Pac-12 initially decided to cancel football for the fall. Both conferences were looking to play in the spring. However, these two commitments suffered enormous fallout because of many factors — player resistance being one of them.

Ohio State University’s starting quarterback, Justin Fields, created a petition online for the Big Ten to reverse its decision. The petition gained over 300,000 signatures, and in the end, Fields got his wish.

On Sept. 16, the conference reinstated college football for the fall season. The 14 universities that make up the conference agreed to an eight-week schedule with no weeks off.

Similarly, Pac-12 universities agreed to change course and play football in the fall. This decision, which was reached on Sept. 24, included a seven-week schedule with no weeks off, as well. The Pac-12 will begin Nov. 6, while the Big Ten kicks off Oct. 24.

Both conferences made smart choices in starting football once proper resources to combat the virus and its spread were available. However, neither conference included bye weeks into their schedules. This leaves no room for postponements if either conference wants to finish their regular seasons before Dec. 20, the date of the College Football Playoff reveal.

Creating a gauntlet of games with no rest for players (especially during an offseason with limited practices) is also a risk not worth taking. There is virtually no chance at rescheduling games if postponements arise, and the student athletes will have little time to rest between games.

Currently, the Southeastern Conference, Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) (the other three “Power 5” conferences) have bye weeks built into their schedules. These conferences were also more proactive in starting football, despite concerns around the coronavirus.

Some games involving teams from these conferences and others have been postponed due to players contracting COVID-19. Wake Forest and Notre Dame , both part of the ACC, postponed their Sept. 26 matchup due to seven Notre Dame players testing positive.

Even worse, the University of Houston’s football team has had three games postponed because of their opposition’s players testing positive. Houston is part of the American Athletic Conference (AAC) , which began play on Sept. 12.

While the Pac-12 and Big Ten may have constricted themselves to a set schedule, they succeeded in giving more time for resources to be gathered and proper testing to be done.

Across the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), all conferences are playing or planning to play football this fall. That is not the case for the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

The FCS canceled its fall sports championships due to a majority of conferences opting out of fall sports. This includes the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA).

The CAA, the conference in which the University of Delaware competes in, made the decision to cancel fall sports before the FCS released their announcement. This forced the university to cancel fall sports, and explore options to play in the winter or spring.

None of the 13 FCS conferences are slated to play in the fall, which has allowed the FCS to move ahead with planning a spring playoff schedule.

While the FBS conferences are a jumbled mess, the FCS has set forth a clear path to spring football and other sports, even if it comes at the cost of a normal football season during 2020.

Conferences like the Big Ten and Pac-12 looked confused and indecisive due to their initial cancellations and subsequent backtracking. Other conferences such as the Big 12 and ACC may have started football too early, as teams have COVID-19 outbreaks and put students’ health at risk.

Despite the downsides, the major conferences have made some encouraging decisions. For the most part, teams are playing in-conference games. This prevents teams from traveling outside of their conference’s region and makes contract tracing easier.

Conferences listened to the players, many of whom desired much desire to continue with fall sports. For many high-profile players, it is their last chance to influence their draft stock for NFL teams. Meanwhile, seniors in these conferences will have the opportunity to enjoy a proper end to their collegiate careers.

The decisions of conferences holding off on football and other sports in 2020 should not be shunned just because other conferences decided to play. For the CAA and others, the cancellation of fall football presents a chance for spring football to be organized and safer.

Closed or semi-closed universities playing fall sports would seem to be a conflict of interest in the protection of student health. Therefore, the university’s decision to postpone fall sports should be viewed as the logical, appropriate and safe choice.